Malta has detected 107 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, 18 days since the first patients were identified.

Schools, bars, restaurants and all non-essential shops and services have been shut down in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, and people have been told to remain indoors wherever possible. Health authorities warn that we have not yet reached the peak of the crisis.

Live updates

Wuhan to lift travel restrictions

8.35am The city that began as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan in China, will lift travel restrictions on April 8. Other cities within Hubei province will begin to allow travel as of tomorrow.



Hubei province’s more than 50 million residents have been on lockdown since January. Restrictions forbidding them from leaving their homes have been gradually loosened in recent weeks and authorities are now preparing to allow residents there to travel elsewhere.



For several weeks now, the vast majority of COVID-19 cases detected in China have come from overseas travel, rather than local transmissions.

Video: AFP

Around the world

8.26pm More than 1.7 billion people have been asked to stay home in over 50 countries and territories around the world, including 700 million people in India alone. The WHO has warned that the pandemic is “accelerating”.



The UK is waking up to a lockdown after new, stricter measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday which only allow people to go out of their homes to travel to work, buy essential goods or exercise once a day.



France announced stricter confinement rules that will go into effect on Tuesday. Taking your children out or going out to work out must be done within a one kilometre radius from one's house, for maximum one hour and alone and once a day.



Donald Trump appears to be going cold on virus containment measures, as the economic pain of the measures dents the US economy. The US president said [on Twitter, where else?] that the “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

The United Arab Emirates will suspend all passenger flights, including transit one, for two weeks starting from Wednesday.

Testing, testing, testing

8.10am Health Minister Chris Fearne was singing from the the WHO’s hymnsheet this morning. He’s said that two new testing COVID-19 hubs will open this week, to complement the one in Luqa.

We know that one of those hubs will be in Gozo. No word on where the other one will be.



The WHO has repeatedly argued that the key to managing this pandemic is to test for the virus as broadly as possible, to detect cases early and stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Welcome

8am Good morning, and welcome to this live blog. We'll be bringing you updates of coronavirus-related news from Malta and the world throughout the day. Send us your tips, stories and suggestions at newsroom@timesofmalta.com.