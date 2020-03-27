More than 118,000 people in Malta are preparing for life under lockdown, with people over 65, pregnant women, the chronically ill and anyone they live with ordered to remain home as of Saturday morning.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live updates

Journalist lobby writes to the prime minister

9.20am Malta’s journalism body has written to the prime minister and urged him to extend financial aid announced earlier this week to journalists and the media sector.



In the letter, the Institute of Maltese Journalists noted that the media sector had been given financial aid by various European governments, and urged the Maltese government to do the same.

Financial aid measures announced by the government this week do not apply to the media sector and it is also unclear whether freelance journalists are eligible for aid.

Although the media has continued to operate throughout the crisis and we're working harder than ever, the sector has been very badly hit by the economic slump. Advertising revenues are down (drastically) and restrictions of people's movement mean newspaper sales are down, too.

If you appreciate the work we do and would like to keep it going, consider donating to Times of Malta and urging your local MPs to push for the media to be supported during this difficult time.

Around the world

9am China's president Xi Jinping told US president Donald Trump the two countries had to “unite to fight” the coronavirus, during a phone call the two leaders had earlier today. Xi said China wanted to share “all information and experience” with the US. The US is now the country with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world.

Russia will shut all cafes and restaurants for one week as of Saturday. The country grounded international flights as of today but has stopped short of ordering a lockdown or quarantine measures.



Brazil has decided to exempt churches from quarantine rules, with president Jair Bolsonaro saying places of worship are “essential services” like supermarkets and pharmacies. Bolsonaro has said that the coronavirus crisis is being blown out of proportion, blaming the media for “hysteria”.



Vietnam is limiting domestic flights and has ordered a halt to all new rice export contracts as it fights the coronavirus. The country – the world’s third-largest exporter of rice - will continue to fulfil existing contracts but has said it will not enter into new deals for now.



Australia has ordered all returning travellers to spend 14 days in quarantine and roped in the army to enforce the rule.

A new type of group photo

8.35am EU member states leaders used to pose for a family photo every time they got together for EU Council meetings. Not anymore.

Here's EU Parliament president Davide Sassoli speaking with EU leaders yesterday. Sassoli urged leaders to increase the capital of the European Investment Bank to help it to support small and medium-sized enterprises and also said he favoured the creation of a common debt mechanism - a nod towards the so-called 'corona bond' idea.

Photo: European Parliament

Rush to the aisles

8.25am With people told they have one day to stock up and then lock up, we're told supermarkets are experiencing heavy footfall this morning.

Here's a photo of Lidl in Żejtun earlier today - the aisles are full, with people getting up early to fill their trolleys.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci yesterday reassured shoppers that they were highly unlikely to get the virus from walking past somebody in a crowded aisle.

Health Ministry to clarify lockdown rules

8.18am We're informed that health authorities will be addressing the most commonly asked queries about the partial lockdown that comes into effect tomorrow.

Expect that to land later this morning - we will of course share it with you as soon as it does.

US overtakes China for most confirmed cases

8.10am The big news dominating news headlines this morning is the fact that the USA now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world, including China.

US president Donald Trump has said that the sharp rise in confirmed cases was a "tribute to the amount of testing that we're doing".

More widespread testing leads to more cases which would otherwise have gone undetected being discovered.

Earlier today, Trump said that he had had a "very good conversation" with China's president Xi Jinping, acknowledging that China had learnt a lot about the coronavirus.

Good morning

8am More than one in every five Maltese residents have until midnight to stock up on food and supplies and run whatever last-minute errands they need to sort out, with people most at-risk to the coronavirus being ordered into lockdown as of Saturday.

After that, they will rely on friends, family or a government-run delivery service to bring them food, medicines and other essentials.

Hundreds of you have emailed us overnight, asking questions about the looming partial lockdown. We will be identifying the most frequently asked questions and doing our best to answer them later this morning.

Send us your suggestions, tips or story ideas at newsroom@timesofmalta.com or tweet me directly at @bertrand.borg.