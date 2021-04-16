Vincent Muscat, the self-confessed killer of Daphne Caruana Galizia is to be cross-examined by the defence in the murder case.

The hitman, also known as il-Koħħu, has already admitted his involvement in planting the car bomb that killed the journalist in October 2017 and has been sentenced to 15 years.

He has turned state witness against his co-accused, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and has already given an account of the murder in the ongoing compilation of evidence.

LIVE BLOG

George and Alfred Degiorgio are accused of planting the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

What happened in the previous sitting?

09.28 In the last sitting, a court ruled that the two accused, George and Alfred Degiorgio could get access to former co-accused Vince Muscat's testimony that he gave during a magisterial inquiry into the murder.

This decree, by judge Edwina Grima, paved the way for Muscat to face cross examination.

Who are the protagonists?

In the dock are brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio , also known as ic-Ċiniz and il-Fulu, accused of planting the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The pair are represented in court by lawyer William Cuschieri.

and , also known as ic-Ċiniz and il-Fulu, accused of planting the bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The pair are represented in court by lawyer Vincent Muscat, who also faced murder charges, admitted the crime in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and testimony related to other crimes. His lawyer is Marc Sant .

who also faced murder charges, admitted the crime in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence and testimony related to other crimes. His lawyer is . Businessman Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the murder and his compilation of evidence is ongoing in a separate case.

is accused of masterminding the murder and his compilation of evidence is ongoing in a separate case. Taxi driver Melvin Theuma has admitted being the middleman, hiring the hitmen to carry out the murder, and has been granted a state pardon.

has admitted being the middleman, hiring the hitmen to carry out the murder, and has been granted a state pardon. Robert Agius , known as one of the Tal-Maksar brothers, and his associate Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the bomb.

, known as one of the Tal-Maksar brothers, and his associate are accused of supplying the bomb. Lawyers for the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia are Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi .

are and . Police inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are leading the investigation into the assassination.