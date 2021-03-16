Vince Muscat il-Koħħu will on Tuesday be cross-examined by defence lawyers representing brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, who stand accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat has admitted to killing Caruana Galizia and testified that he worked together with the brothers, his former co-accused, to assassinate her in October 2017.

In shocking testimony last week, Muscat revealed details of the murder plot - "kill her, even if she's with others," they were told - and also implicated several high-profile figures in the crime.

They included former minister Chris Cardona, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta and former police inspector-turned-lawyer David Gatt.

They have all denied Muscat's claims.

A previous plot to kill Daphne

10.10am Azzopardi recalls how in previous testimony, Muscat said he already knew where Daphne Caruana Galizia lived (when they were hired to kill her).

Muscat confirms. “George (Degiorgio) and I had some around three days watching her.



Why, Azzopardi asks.



“Because in 2014/5 there was another murder plot.”



Muscat says Gatt had turned up at the Marsa shed and told said that he was meeting Chris Cardona because of Daphne. He says Gatt asked him to take him to Portomaso.

Chris Cardona, who served as Economy Minister until January 2020.

Knowing Melvin Theuma

10.07am Muscat says he’s known Melvin Theuma for a long time – “15 or 20 years” – though he was not as close to him as he was to the Degiorgios.



Theuma was involved in under-the-counter horse betting, he says. “You would go to his shop, hand over a fiver and bet on a horse.”

Theuma also had a taxi at Portomaso and the airport, Muscat says.

When Alfred Degiorgio was working with the local council in 2016, during the last stretch of his prison sentence, “he would sometimes tell me that Melvin Theuma was going with him”.

'I told Arnaud my lawyer was David Gatt'

10.04am Muscat says he got to know David Gatt when Cardona told him that he would also be his lawyer in the HSBC case.



He says, answering a question, that Gatt has never visited him in jail since his arrest in 2017.



One of the Degiorgios had advised him to get him as his lawyer before that arrest - the men had been warned by Melvin Theuma about their impending arrest , he says – and the Degiorgios told him that they would be using Gatt as their lawyer.



“In fact, when Arnaud asked me who was my lawyer, I said David Gatt,” he says. “I don’t know if police called him, but he was not there at our arraignment.”

Cardona's ties to Degiorgios

10am Muscat says that when he was granted bail in the HSBC heist court case, Cardona organised a meal for him.



What was Cardona’s relationship with Gatt?

“They shared an office,” Muscat replies.



What was Cardona’s relationship with the Degiorgios?

“He was closer to Alfred. I know he was his friend.”



Did he ever got to Cardona’s office when he was a minister?

“No, never”.

300g cocaine in Cardona's office

9.58am Muscat says Cardona told him that Gatt was going to put 300g of cocaine in his office and get him into trouble. This was before Cardona became minister, around the time of the attempted HSBC heist.



The drugs were hidden in a ceiling soffit at Cardona’s office.



He recalls Cardona telling him at a Siġġiewi bar “x’għamilli Cens!”.

Meeting Chris Cardona

9.55am Azzopardi asks Muscat when he first got to know Chris Cardona.

“In 2010, he was my lawyer in a court case,” Muscat replies.



Did he have any contact with him after 2013, when Cardona became a minister?



“Yes, I spoke to him once or twice in a small shop.”



Muscat describes the shop, but his voice is inaudible up in the courtroom gallery – rain is beating down on the roof and making it hard to hear the witness.



Azzopardi tells the court that Muscat is describing Stables Bar, an old Valletta haunt of Cardona’s. He says Muscat was taken there by Cardona’s associate, David Gatt.

Tal-Maksar

9.52am Azzopardi asks Muscat about the tal-Maksar brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius.



Muscat says he first got to know Robert, with Adrian coming along later. He first met them around seven years ago, he says.



He tells the court that the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop was discussed there.

Azzopardi wants to know about others who visited the shed. Muscat confirms that “it-Topo” and Jamie Vella were among them.



Jamie Vella and Robert Agius started showing up in 2015 or 2016, he says. Alfred Degiorgio was in jail until 2016, but his brother George would be there.

The Marsa potato shed

9.46am Muscat says he first started going to the Marsa potato shed (where the men were arrested in 2017) back in 2005. The shed is next to the regatta club.



Initially, it was himself, Alfred and George Degiorgio.



They had a room built there and installed a toilet, shower, sofa and TV. The room had iron doors that could be locked. He had a set of keys, as did George Degiorgio.



“I used to go there every morning, to chat,” he says. Other people from Marsa would come round too. People of all sorts.

Muscat's relationship with Alfred Degiorgio

9.42am Muscat takes the oath as a witness.



Jason Azzopardi, representing the Caruana Galizia family, will be asking the first questions today. He asks the witness to give the court some personal details.



Muscat tells the court that he is from Marsa and previously had a carpenter’s shop in Luqa. He and Alfred Degiorgio go way back – the two went to Libya together and the Degiorgios are alkso from Marsa.



“It was long ago, my daughter wasn’t born yet. She’s 30 now,” he says.



Muscat recalls visiting Degiorgio in prison between 2013 and 2016, and calling him in prison.

Muscat says he trusted Degiorgio, and Degiorgio trusted him.

