Three men who stand accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are hoping to have preliminary pleas accepted by an appeals court on Wednesday.

George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat had more than 100 different pleas to their bill of indictment turned down by a court last October. They immediately appealed that decision.

That appeal will be heard on Wednesday morning.

Live blog

Appeal put off for two months

11.23am With that done, the chief justice defers the appeal to April 28 at 10am.

The accused are led out of court - the Degiorgios first, with Muscat kept until they are out - and the day's hearing is done.

Records sent back to criminal court

11.21am Chief Justice Chetcuti says that the court has taken note of requests by the defence for records to be sent back to the criminal court, and says those requests are justified.



But we do not know which specific requests the court is referring to, as they were not read out in court.

Muscat’s new look



11.12am Vince Muscat, who usually appears in court wearing dark glasses, has gone for a more traditional look today: he’s wearing normal spectacles.

Accused in court

11.11am The judges are handling another hearing, but the murder accused are all seated in the courtroom, waiting.

The Degiorgio brothers are seated next to each other, with Muscat four seats away. The brothers speak to their lawyer and Muscat speaks to his. Four armed guards keep watch.



Philip Galea Farrugia is prosecuting.

Who is presiding over the appeal?

11.07am Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti is joined by judges Giovanni Grixti and Joseph Zammit McKeon today. They will decide on the defence's appeal.

Constitutional case

11.02am It's important to keep in mind that today's appeal is just one part of the legal labyrinth this case has evolved into.



Another facet is the constitutional case which the Degiorgio brothers have filed in an attempt to have all the recordings between murder suspect Yorgen Fenech and middleman Melvin Theuma admitted as evidence in the case.

The attorney general's office had countered by arguing that the criminal court had ordered that any recordings deemed "pertinent" to the case be presented.

The court had ruled in prosecutors' favour and turned down the defence's request in January, prompting the Degiorgio brothers to lash out at the magistrate. Their lawyer had subsequently refused to cross-examine Theuma, saying he could not do so until all the recordings had been heard by the court.

Dozens of pleas

10.58am Lawyers representing the three men in the dock (William Cuschieri for the Degiorgio brothers, Marc Sant for Muscat) had presented a long list of preliminary pleas which they wanted the court to accept - 126 in all, to be precise. The vast majority of those - 118 - were filed by the Degiorgios, with Muscat filing eight.

Judge Edwina Grima had rejected those pleas in a 206-page judgement last October.

Welcome

10.55am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're outside hall 20, where today's court hearing is scheduled to take place.