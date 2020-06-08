The compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech resumes on Monday.

Caruana Galizia had been killed for over six months when the self-confessed middleman in her murder, Melvin Theuma, began recording conversations he was having with the prominent businessman.

Chunks of 'missing text'

9.40am Magistrate Rachel Montebello takes her place. She reads out a decree stating that Theuma examination is to be concluded and then three other witnesses, including former chief of staff Keith Schembri, will testify.

Inspector Arnaud points out that in the latest batch of transcripts, he has found missing text. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi adds that "significant chunks" of text were found missing.

Arnaud suggests that after hearing the recordings, any party noting such missing parts is to point it out to the court expert tasked with the transcripts.

Defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran said the whole point of having an expert is for him/her to do the job, without having any of the players indicate the missing words.

Magistrate directs that Theuma is to hear the recordings through headphones so that he may clearly indicate any relative parts that are missing in the transcripts.

9.10am Yorgen Fenech has just walked into the court room, accompanied by four guards. He is approached by two of his lawyers, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca. The trio are having a private chat, standing outside the dock.

The witness stand today has been equipped with a Perspex shield, box-like, separating the witness from those seated close by.

8.55am Welcome to our live blog from the court room. We are expected to hear more of the secret recordings made by Theuma. The magistrate said she would like to bring to an end Theuma's testimony in this particular compilation. So this could be a long one.

The victim's relatives, Peter Caruana Galizia, his son Matthew and Helene Asciak are in the courtroom.

The highlights from last week

A four-hour hearing on June 1 sparked new revelations.

Theuma said hitmen took "350 over and above from (Chris) Cardona" to carry out the journalist's murder'; In an interview with Ivan Martin, the deputy leader of the Labour Party strongly denied the claims.





'Il-Biglee' was named as a middleman between Cardona and one of the hitmen.

A lawyer in Cardona's firm sent threat to stop attempt to link minister to murder. Again, lawyer David Gatt dismissed the claim as "fantasy".





Theuma saw former police deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta at Fenech's house

Background

Fenech was arrested last November as he was about to leave Malta on board his luxury yacht. You might want to read the story behind that dramatic arrest here.

Theuma, a taxi driver who claims to be the middleman in Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb in October, 2017.

The players

For reference, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Lawyer Nadia Attard from the AG's office will be assisting the prosecution.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.