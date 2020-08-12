Finance Minister Edward Scicluna is to appear on Wednesday before the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He is the second government minister to give evidence to the board, following Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo.

The inquiry was set up in September last year to investigate the circumstances around the 2017 murder and whether it could have been prevented.

Scicluna was also finance minister under the previous administration and during the Panama Papers scandal, which uncovered secret offshore companies held by then cabinet colleague Konrad Mizzi and the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Separately, Scicluna is also subject to a magisterial inquiry into the decision to hand the management of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Refresh the page for continuous updates

Live Blog

'I wasn't part of that kitchen cabinet'

9.50am Scicluna tells the inquiry board he has been finance minister since 2013. He is almost immediately asked about the influence of former prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and the Office of the Prime Minister.

"I wasn’t part of that kitchen cabinet," he says. "This is my opinion, but I felt I wasn’t part of that inner core. There was no buddy-buddy."

Asked to clarify who he is referring to, he says that everyone knew of the close relationship between Schembri and former prime minister Joseph Muscat. He adds that Konrad Mizzi was "with them" on the hospitals deal.

Edward Scicluna enters

9.48am Scicluna enters the hall, briefcase in hand, wearing a mask, and takes his place at the stand.

Prepare for a long sitting

9.45am Comodini Cachia says that she was going through a 600 page National Audiot Office report on the Electrogas power station deal when preparing questions. She says that probably Prof Scicluna’s will not be wrapped up today.

We're starting

9.42am Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino, former Judge Michael Mallia and Judge Abigail Lofaro take their place.

What happened in the previous sitting?

9.37am Today is the first sitting of the inquiry this month. Nationalist MEP David Casa was the last person to testify. His evidence focused on the secret company 17 Black, which Caruana Galizia was beginning to write about in the months before her murder. It later transpired to have been owned by Yorgen Fenech, who is facing charges of conspiring to kill the journalist. That compilation of evidence is due to continue on Thursday.

Daphne's family arrive

9.32am: The hall is slowly filling up ahead of today's sitting of the inquiry. Daphne Caruana Galizia's sons Matthew and Paul are here today, along with her sisters. Therese Comodini Cachia, the lawyer representing the family is here as well as lawyer Maurizio Cordina, representing the state advocate.