The world's eyes are rightly on Ukraine but we will keep giving you constant updates on the election campaign in Malta leading to the polls on March 26.

PN pledges to protect local produce

11.30am PN leader Bernard Grech met farmers in Mġarr and promised that a new Nationalist government will protect Maltese products.

He pledged a new agency for the promotion of Maltese products, intensive educational programmes to attract young farmers and growers, and support to farmers by sustaining the local market and reducing bureaucracy.

Bernard Grech meeting the farming community.

Grech interviewed

11.10am The first political activity of the day will come from the PN. Leader Bernard Grech will be interviewed on his party political channels at noon. We will bring you that live online.

'No profit from Putin'

10.40am ADPD weighs in on the Ukraine crisis, and urges the Maltese government to stop selling citizenship to Russian nationals.

Cassola hits the road with one billboard

9.30am Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has set up an electronic billboard highlighting his campaign on Tal-Balal road, in the vicinity of Għargħur.

He said he is limiting his information campaign to this one electronic billboard and three or four other banners, which will be set up in the course of the campaign.

Good morning

9am We're on day five of the campaign, after a relatively quiet day of campaigning. Prime Minister Robert Abela had to go to an emergency EU summit in Brussels to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with deputy leader Chris Fearne addressing the evening campaign event.

The highlight from Thursday's events was the approval of the PN's electoral manifesto, which came with 540 pledges.