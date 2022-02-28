Day eight of the electoral campaign is underway on Monday with both parties set to hold events to detail further pledges.

Abela announces IVF pledges among other social reforms

10.20am Labour leader Robert Abela is announcing a raft of social pledges at a press conference.

The emphasis of today’s electoral pledges, he said, will be on the family, particularly children.

IVF services will continue and be extended.

The PL will introduce new services to help more couples struggling to conceive. The service will also be extended so that those who already benefitted from IVF will be able to go through the process again for another child.

The PL is also pledging to extend free childcare services for all irrespective of whether their parents work or not.

Currently, the service is available for employed parents only.

Delivery of voting documents starts today

10.05am Voting documents will start being delivered to voters’ registered addresses today.

Documents will be delivered by the police between 8am and 1pm and 3pm and 9pm, through to Friday, March 11.

Police will only deliver documents to the address where voters are registered and an adult who lives or works at that address will have to sign to accept delivery.

You cannot vote in the election without the documents.

PN launches 'meet the candidates' video series

9.45am The PN has launched what it is calling a mini-documentary series about its electoral candidates.

The first episode of Ħerġin dropped on social media on Sunday night and features PN candidate Beppe Fenech Adami detailing the day a group of violent rioters burst through the doors of his family home.

The infamous incident dates back to 1979, a troubled time in Maltese politics, when Beppe’s father, former president Eddie Fenech Adami, was Opposition leader.

The first campaign episode also focuses on Leone Sciberras a candidate who went blind at the age of 12. He tells viewers how he lost the use of his eyes as the result of a fight with another boy, but says the two are now close friends.

No election for Franco Debono

9.35am Lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono has announced he will not be contesting the general election.

In a post on Facebook, Debono said that while he does not exclude playing a more active role in politics, he would not be throwing his hat in the ring.

Last week, PN leader Bernard Grech had told reporters he would not exclude seeing Debono on the party ticket.

On Monday morning, Debono said that after reflecting on the possibility of contesting the election, he had decided to sit this one out.

“I don’t feel like this is the right time,” Debono wrote.

Debono had served as a Nationalist MP during the 2008 to 2013 legislature but ended that term after a series of clashes with then-party leader Lawrence Gonzi and former home affairs minister Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici over constitutional and judicial reforms he was proposing.

A day after the surveys

8.40am Monday's events take place a day after three political surveys, which confirmed one thing - Labour is set to win by a landslide, but what will be the gap between the two main parties?

Malta Today's survey envisaged a Labour win of 23,000 votes, it-Torca's survey predicted a 41,000 gap and Times of Malta above 44,000.

Good morning

8.30am On Sunday, both Labour leader Robert Abela and Nationalist leader Bernard Grech capped off the first week of the campaign, addressing separate rallies.

The PN is set to hold a press conference at 11 am and will be closing off the day with a gathering in Paola.

Meanwhile, the PL will hold a press conference addressed by Abela in Cospicua at 10 am. Labour's headline event of the day is an interview with Abela in Birkirkara this evening.

The local political scene is overshadowed, however, by the developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from the two countries are set to have talks on the border of neighbouring Belarus.