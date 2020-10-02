Electrogas shareholders Paul Apap Bologna and Mark Gasan testify on Friday in a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



The two local businessmen form two-thirds of GEM Holdings, which owns 33 per cent of the Electrogas consortium that built and operates the Delimara gas-fired power station.

Gasan's family business, Gasan Enterprises, said earlier this month that it is looking for a way out of the power station venture. Apap Bologna, on the other hand, has said he has faith in the project.

Live blog

Roping in Fenech and Gasan

10.15am Apap Bologna speaks about his relationship with Yorgen Fenech.

He says he first spoke to him about the project, and then to Yorgen’s father George.



“This was in January,” he recalls. “I was still [driving it forward] by myself. I had spoken to the Gasans in 2007, so it was only decent to see if they were still interested in the project. So George Fenech spoke to Joe Gasan. George and Gasan had projects together. That was in 2013.”

Apap Bologna denies pre-election talks with Labour

10.09am Apap Bologna denies having any discussions about the project ahead of the 2013 election.



Judge Lofaro: “But how could [former energy minister Konrad] Mr Mizzi have all these details before the election?”



Apap Bologna: “I did not see this project being promoted before the election”.



Judge Said Pullicino: “Labour were very specific. The timing between the day of the election and the announcement of this project was so short.”

The witness is asked whether he informed someone with the Labour Party, or his friends, of the project changes.



“No, I did not. The first time I met Konrad Mizzi, the first time I came across him and spoke to him was after the project was awarded. I’m 100% sure of that.”

Changing plans

10.06am GEM Holdings was formed in 2013, he says, and it was intended to be a brand, because shareholders wanted Malta to be the gold standard for energy projects.



The witness is told that Paul Borg Olivier gave the inquiry a presentation which had been given to the PN government about a power station project.



Apap Bologna says the presentation differed to that proposed later, in 2013.

“We presented a plan for a 400-megawatt plant,” he says, adding that they wanted to build something which could generate money for the government.

Project reignited as Apap Bologna ropes in Fenech

9.59am The project was brought back to life when Labour included pledges to restructure energy generation in Malta in its electoral manifesto, Apap Bologna says.



“After seeing so many press releases coming out, I thought ‘we have this project

just sitting here’, so I spoke to Yorgen Fenech [about it],” he says.



Apap Bologna says he and Fenech were acquainted and that his family was renowned for undertaking big projects.

"In 2007 or 2008, I had spoken to Mr Gasan," Apap Bologna recalls. "Then in 2013 it was [Yorgen's father] George Fenech who presented the project to Gasan.”

Project was first pitched to John Dalli

9.55am Apap Bologna says he first pitched the project to Dalli, who then introduced him to Gonzi.



What did Dalli think of the project, the witness is asked.



“Well, he introduced me to the prime minister,” he replies.



Apap Bologna says he and his partners did not speak to the Labour Party at that stage.

First impressions of the project

9.51am Apap Bologna recalls Gonzi saying it was a great project and a “way forward” for Malta. He says Gatt introduced him to Pullicino, who set up a meeting with the environmental regulator.



“Pullicino did not attend the meeting at the last minute,” he adds.



But things then stalled, he says, and a decision was taken to stop the project plans.



“When things weren’t moving forward and the minister did not join the ERA meeting, we felt it would not happen.”

Gonzi presented with power station idea in 2007

9.46am Apap Bologna is asked how the power station idea came about.

He explains how he knew of the problems Malta had with high energy costs and had spoken to a friend in the engineering sector.

He says he had a meeting about the idea with a firm called Constantine in 2007, then put together a paper based on Enemalta's power generation plan.

Apap Bologna says he presented the proposal to then-prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, his ministers Austin Gatt, George Pullicino, John Dalli and PN general secretary Paul Borg Olivier in 2007 or 2008.

Apap Bologna testifies

9.43am Apap Bologna is called to the stand, and takes the oath. He asks to speak in English.

The entrepreneur tells the court that he returned to Malta from overseas around 20 years ago, having spent most of his life in the UK. His main business interests lie in pharmaceuticals, he says. The Electrogas investment was intended to diversify his portfolio.

Who's in court?

9.41am The inquiry is being led by judge Michael Mallia and his fellow judges Abigail Lofaro and Joseph Said Pullicino.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are representing the Caruana Galizia family during proceedings. Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters are among the family members present.

The first of today's witnesses, Paul Apap Bologna, is also in court.

Paul Apap Bologna entering the Valletta law courts on Friday, October 2. Photo: Mark Zammit

Welcome

9.35am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts, where the Caruana Galizia inquiry will resume within minutes.