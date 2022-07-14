Follow all the action as Floriana, Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans bid to reach the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on our liveblog.

6.15pm Welcome to the Times of Malta liveblog for today’s crucial UEFA Conference League matches for our teams Floriana, Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans.

The three Maltese teams are all with a chance of joining Hibernians in the second qualifying round of the European competition but have some work to do to reach their objective.

Floriana are in Moldova where they take on CB Petrocub. Last week the Greens put on a dominant display but could not find the breakthrough and had to settle for a goalless draw. This time around, last season’s FA Trophy winners must breach Petrocub's defence if they are to secure a place in the next round of the competition.

