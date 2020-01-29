Jonathan Ferris, the former police and FIAU investigator, will testify on Wednesday at the latest sitting of the inquiry into the events surrounding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Ferris has previously claimed he was sacked from his financial investigative role after he began looking into reports by the journalist that offshore company Egrant Inc was owned by former Prime Minster Joseph Muscat's wife, Michelle.

The inquiry is investigating whether the state could have prevented the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in October 2017.

Egrant inquiry testimony

2.13pm The inquiry board has downloaded his testimony given to the Egrant inquiry into the alleged ownership of the secret offshore company. Mr Ferris confirms it is a faithful copy of his testimony.

Jonathan Ferris takes the stand

2.10pm Jonathan Ferris takes the stand. For background: he is a former police officer and FIAU investigator. He is linked to Daphne Caruana Galizia because of her reports into the ownership of secret offshore company Egrant Inc. Mr Ferris began investigating the journalist’s claims that Egrant Inc was owned by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife, Michelle. He says that because of his investigation, he was dismissed and has claimed that he has evidence of corruption. Will we hear some of that evidence today in public? Or will it be heard behind closed doors?