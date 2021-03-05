Four men linked to the bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as the murder of a lawyer will start facing court procedures in court on Friday.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella, both 37, are charged with supplying the car bomb that killed the journalist in October 2017.

Adrian Agius, 42, is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in 2015. Vella and George Degiorgio,58, are charged with carrying out Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex.

The Agius brothers and Vella were arrested on February 23, just hours after hitman Vince Muscat admitted his involvement in Caruana Galizia's murder. Muscat, known as il-Koħħu was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a plea bargain agreement.

Times of Malta understands that the parte civile lawyers are expected to file a request for Magistrate Nadine Lia to recuse herself from the case since her father-in-law Pawlu Lia is the personal lawyer of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, among other government officials.

The magistrate has twice been asked to recuse herself from cases related to the Caruana Galizia assassination. She was initially assigned to the case against businessman Yorgen Fenech and then in connection with the inquiry into middleman Melvin Theuma's phantom government job.

Magistrate Marse-Anne Farrugia also recused herself from hearing the compilation of evidence against the four men since she was involved in the magisterial inquiry into Chircop’s murder.

8.50am Welcome to our live blog. Friday's court action will be focused on the second floor. Hall 20 and 22 will host the compilation of evidence against the four suspects as well as the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry, which resumes today.

Armed guards are inspecting the area.

Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are assisting the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella.