Ħamrun Spartans will cross swords with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Velez Mostar at 20.30. Stay tuned to our blog to follow both Maltese teams as they get into action in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

6.15pm Welcome to our live blog as we bring you the latest updates on the two Maltese representatives that will be playing the first legs in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Gżira United will be the first team in action as they host Serbia's Radnicki at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 19.00).

Meanwhile, Ħamrun Spartans will meet Velez Mostar of Bosnia-Herzegovina as they play the first leg away from home (kick-off: 20.30).

6.30pm In the Matchday-1 press conference, Gżira coach Darren Abdilla admitted that there will be a number of changes to his line-up when facing Radnicki.

