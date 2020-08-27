The Europa League first qualifying round is played this evening and Malta is being represented by Sirens, Hibernians and Valletta. The Times of Malta will keep you up-to-date with all that is happening in the matches of Sirens against CSKA Sofia as well as Hibernians trip to FC Vaduz which kick off at 7pm.

We will also give extensive coverage to Valletta’s match against Bala Town at the Centenary Stadium. So stay with us to follow the journey of our representatives in Europe...