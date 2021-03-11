Vincent Muscat will be the main witness in Thursday's court case against two other alleged hitmen involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination.

George and Alfred Degiorgio stand accused of murdering the journalist in October 2017. Muscat, who also faced murder charges, registered a guilty plea in the case last month and will now serve as a competent witness in proceedings against the brothers, with whom he had formerly shared the dock.

Muscat’s admission and sentencing proved to be a momentous turning point in the ongoing investigations into the murder, resulting in the immediate arrest of the suspected bomb suppliers, Ta’ Maksar brother Robert Agius and Jamie Vella.

He also provided information on the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Muscat called in

10.50am Vincent Muscat is called in, surrounded by three security guards.

Arnaud asks if it is possible that the witness testifies while seated. We understand this could be for security reasons.

Lawyer Cuschieri wants the chair of the witness to be moved to the centre. But Arnaud objects and the magistrate intervenes.

“You appreciate that there are also security concerns and the witness doesn’t need to be in front full view,” magistrate Claire Zammit Stafrace tells the lawyer.

Extracted audio clips

10.45am IT expert Keith Cutajar takes the oath first. He extracted audio clips which couldn’t be accessed by lawyers.

There are eight clips which he extracted from originals.

A court official tasked with transcribing recordings in March, is here to present her work.

Police investigators Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra have meanwhile joined the prosecution bench.

Off we go

10.40am The Degiorgio brothers are escorted into the court room. Their lawyer is William Cuschieri.

The court is in session.

Tight security

10.30am We're in Hall 22, one of the larger halls in the court, as it tries to continue hearing the important cases amid the pandemic.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia is in the room as are Caruana Galizia's sisters, son Matthew, and husband Peter.

There is tight security with a number of armed guards keeping watch.

10.15am Welcome to our live blog. We're informed that Muscat will be the main witness in Thursday's case.

Two vans, accompanied with heavy security, have just driven into the court garage.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

His connection with the crime

Times of Malta had already reported last year how Muscat told investigators that the initial plan was to shoot Caruana Galizia from a vantage point overlooking her Bidnija home. He told investigators that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella initially supplied three rifles with telescopic sights for them to try out. The plan was eventually ditched in favour of a car bomb.

He was arrested and arraigned in December 2017, along with the Degiorgio brothers.

Muscat has been trying to gain some form of immunity from prosecution since April 2018, when he first offered up middleman Melvin Theuma’s name in connection with the Caruana Galizia case.

When that request failed, Muscat changed tack, instead trying to reach a plea deal about the murder. The deal never came to fruition, and Muscat launched a fresh bid for a full pardon in December 2019 covering a litany of murders and violent heists.

His request for this wide-ranging pardon was turned down in January.

However, Muscat immediately re-opened negotiations for a plea deal in the Caruana Galizia case whilst putting in a pardon request for the Carmel Chircop murder.

Both requests have now been granted.

One of the alleged hitmen taken to court in December 2017. Photo: AFP

Who is il-Koħħu?

Muscat is a career criminal who has been linked to a string of murders and assassinations. Apart from his prosecution in the Caruana Galizia assassination, he is also waiting to stand trial over his alleged role in a bungled 2010 HSBC heist.

Il-Koħħu told investigators last year he can name an individual, believed to be a former high-ranking Labour politician, who helped plan the heist on the bank’s headquarters.

However, the HSBC case did not form part of the plea bargain thrashed out for the Caruana Galizia assassination.

In 2014, Il-Koħħu was left critically injured after being shot three times outside his home.

The person charged with attempting to murder him was himself shot and killed that same year.