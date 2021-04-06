Vince Muscat is testifying in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder public inquiry on Tuesday, a month-and-a-half after he admitted his role in the assassination of the journalist.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is one of the most high-profile witnesses in the inquiry which has been set up to establish whether the State could have avoided the murder of Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia said it was important to establish whether Muscat felt protected and if he felt he could literally get away with murder.

Just minutes after the session started, the board accepted a request to hear the case behind close doors, saying it was not clear whether any details of his testimony were available to the police or under investigation.

Press asked to leave

9.52am Judge Lofaro says Muscat's testimony is relevant to shed light on the state of impunity.

"But if it's held behind closed doors, could we use that testimony in our report?" Lofaro asks.

The fact that the information is not published today does not mean it cannot be used later.

Muscat's lawyer Marc Sant is consulted. He says that Muscat can confirm his testimony but other matters have emerged more recently.

Lofaro: "We know about the assassination plot."

Comodini Cachia Cachia agrees. "It’s the crucial question: did he feel protected? Was he told he wouldn’t be caught. That must be answered behind closed doors."

Upon Muscat’s own request, the judges say that the testimony is to be heard behind closed doors.

Journalists are asked to leave the hall.

Request to hear case behind closed doors

9.50am Family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia says she sent a note to request testimony to be heard behind closed doors.



She explains that his testimony might concern matters still under investigation.

"We don’t know what has been published and what is still under investigation or not," she says.

The judges ask his lawyer if he is comfortable testifying behind closed doors.

"Yes," the lawyer replies.

Judge Said Pullicino says that they do not wish this inquiry to be used for other purposes.

Submissions received

9.45am The judges take their place. Judge Michael Mallia says the board has received submissions of Moviment Graffitti and international press freedom NGOs.

The board thanks them for these reports and says they will be considered.

Muscat escorted in

9.40am Wearing a suit, Muscat has just been escorted into the court room. Prison guards are standing by his side, others are outside the hall.

His lawyer approaches him at the front row where he's seated all alone.

Background

Muscat was prosecuted in connection with the journalist’s murder in December 2017, together with brothers Alfred and George Degiorgo.

On February 23, Muscat was sentenced to 15 years after admitting to a range of charges including placing the bomb that killed her, holding explosives in the weeks and months prior to her murder and criminal conspiracy.

Muscat’s confession about his role in the Caruana Galizia assassination and a presidential pardon for the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop paved the way to the arrest of three individuals suspected to have a connection to both crimes.

He has since chronicled the horrific plot to kill the journalist.

What about the inquiry?

More than 100 witnesses have been questioned in the public inquiry, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Some government officials have been highly critical of the inquiry, claiming it had gone beyond its remit.

Last December, the government told the judges presiding the murder inquiry on Tuesday that once they had taken it upon themselves to extend the inquiry's deadline and its terms of reference, they must now assume responsibility for the consequences.

The board originally had a September deadline to conclude its work, but the prime minister extended it to December 15 owing to delays caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. In October the board indicated it could go over its second deadline for the 'proper fulfilment' of its brief.

Board chairman Judge Michael Mallia said the search for truth should never be subjected to arbitrary and unilateral terms which may condition those called to judge.

Michael Mallia, Abigail Lofaro and Joseph Said Pullicino preside over the inquiry.