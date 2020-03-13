Assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla testifies on Friday in a public inquiry concerning the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



Abdilla heads the police force’s economic crimes unit.

Relationship with FIAU

10.22am The board of inquiry ask Abdilla to explain the relationship between the ECU he leads and the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.



Abdilla says he is the police’s liaison officer within the FIAU. He never sat on an FIAU board meeting, and as liaison officer, his relationship was about the day-to-day relationship between the police and the FIAU.

Inconclusive

10.19am The board of inquiry is keen on specifics - who was in charge of what at a particular time. Most answers begin with a variation of "Well, it's difficult to say...", with Abdilla talking about changing responsibilities, officers retiring and others being promoted.

'It was once this trouble started'

10.14am Lofaro asks whether it was the 2016 Panama Papers leak that led to the ECU getting increased resources.



Abdilla says “it was once this trouble [inkwiet] started”. Asked to specify what trouble he is referring to, Abilla says “the Panama Papers and so on”.

'Overwheming'

10.12am The board wants to know whether Abdilla felt he had enough staff to meet the demands of the job. He says that in 2013 he was just an inspector within the ECU and recalls the workload being overwhelming.



“We had cases that had a political tint back then too,” he says.

How many officers?

10.05am Abdilla is being pressed to say how many officers were under his command when he took over as superintendent responsible for the ECU in 2015.

He says it is difficult to pin it down, as the number of inspectors is constantly in flux. He also adds that his job was to run the unit. Staffing was ultimately the police commissioner's responsibility. Michael Cassar was police commissioner at the time, he says, and he had beefed up the ECU.

Resources in 2013

10am The anti-money laundering (AML) unit currently has four investigators. Abdilla says he expects that to increase to 22 in a few years. This, he says, is part of a comprehensive plan that was amended following the MoneyVal assessment.



Asked about resources back in 2013, Abdilla says there were six or seven inspectors in the ECU and one or two in the AML unit.

Bigger plans

9.58am Abdilla says that there are plans to increase funding and the qualifications of staff.



Currently, inspectors within the ECU have a diploma in financial crime. Abdilla says he expects that to be upped to an undergrad or Masters degree.



There are plans to develop a new modern facility away from police HQ to host roughly 120 members, he says.



Judge Lofaro notes that Abdilla seems to have many more resources at his disposal than other police units, such as Keith Arnaud’s homicide squad.



“I can’t comment on other units,” Abdilla says. He notes that the fight against financial crime has grown in importance across the globe.

What does the economic crimes unit do?

9.52am Abdilla is giving the board an overview of the ECU, its resources, and its remit.

He says that in 2016 the unit was split into two, with a financial crimes investigation unit and an anti-money laundering unit.

He is responsible for both.

Ian Abdilla testifies

9.50am Abdilla tells the court that he graduated as an accountant, and joined the force in December 2001 as an inspector. He's always been with the economic crimes unit, he adds.

Dossier of evidence

9.45am Corinne Vella is submitting a dossier of evidence concerning Abdilla, as she has done for several other witnesses called to testify. Vella is one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sisters.



The dossier is mostly focused on the Panama Papers, reports into an investigation concerning the daughters of former EU commissioner John Dalli, as well as extracts from that MoneyVal report which could lead to Malta being blacklisted.

All the information is open source, Vella tells the board of inquiry.

Court in session

9.42am The board of inquiry are present and Friday's session can begin.

Refalo's new inquiry role

9.40am Ian Refalo will be assisting the witness, Ian Abdilla, today. But he was originally meant to be on the other side of the bench.

Refalo was one of the men originally nominated to the board of inquiry.

But the Caruana Galizia family had objected to his nomination, as well as that of Anthony Abela Medici. Following talks with the government, the two men were taken off the board and replaced with Said Pullicino and Lofaro.

About the inquiry

9.38am The inquiry was announced back in September 2019 following pressure from the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly for the government to do so.



The inquiry’s board is made up of former judge Michael Mallia, chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino, and judge Abigail Lofaro.

Public or not?

9.33am Abdilla is being represented by lawyer Ian Refalo.

Legal sources say it is likely that the bulk of his testimony will be heard behind closed doors, due to the sensitive nature of police investigations into money laundering.

We'll just have to wait and see.

About Ian Abdilla

9.31am Of particular concern to the inquiry is the Abdilla-lead investigation into alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech and his once-secret offshore holding 17 Black. Times of Malta and Reuters named Fenech as 17 Black’s owner in November 2018.

Times of Malta has since reported that the investigation remains stalled following a botched attempt by the economic crimes unit to obtain information from Dubai about the mystery company's activities.

The unit Abdilla leads was also singled out in a damning assessment of Malta's anti-money laundering regime, which gave the country one year to get its act in order or face potential blacklisting.

What happened last time?

Welcome

