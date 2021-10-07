A migrant injured in a two-storey fall and allegedly dumped on the road by his employer is to testify from his hospital bed in the case.

Lamin Jaiteh is being treated for spinal and arm injuries at Mater Dei after the incident last week.

His employer, Glen Farrugia denies causing grievous bodily harm as well as a series of other charges relating to breaches of occupational health and safety and employment laws.

LIVE BLOG

Many workers

2.42pm Jaiteh says there were many people there at the time but he doesn't know their names. He knows one, Bakeba from Gambia. There were four workers from Gambia there, he says, counting himself among them. There were also men from Serbia, Pakistan and Mali.

He says there were two or three men with him on the rooftop.

Day of the accident

2.38pm Now we turn to the accident. The prosecution asks him: "Why are you in hospital?"

Jaiteh describes how, on September 28, he went to work in the morning with his colleagues in Mosta until 9am.

Then Farrugia came with his father and told Jaiteh to go to Mellieha, where he was tasked with cleaning the rooftop and using a crane to put up concrete blocks.

Farrugia asked him to take his break at 10am and then to continue working "parting the blocks".

The site of the accident. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

No safety equipment

2.34pm Asked who his bosses were, he says: "Glen Farrugia is the only one I know as my boss."

Asked about the equipment provided, he says he was given "nothing".

"I have my own safety shoes but no helmet, no jacket. When I lost my safety shoes, he gave me 40 euros to buy a pair. Then at the end of the week, he took the 40 euros back."

€50 a day, with a five-minute break

2.30pm The prosecution asks the witness if he filled in any forms. He says no.

Farrugia asked him to begin work cleaning scaffoldings. He helped them make shutters for concrete. He earned €50 a day, working from 6.30am to 5pm, he tells the court.

"I agreed to work every day except Sunday," he says.

Asked if he was given a break, he says: "We have five minutes break. Others took 10am but I take my break at 12pm because I would be hungry."

Work as a helper

2.28pm Jaiteh was introduced to Farrugia by another man. "We said I would be a helper. what he asks me to do, I would do," he explains.

Malta in May

2.26pm Jaiteh explains how he came to work in Malta. He arrived in May 2021 and began working as a painter. He moved on because the pay wasn't good. On September 17, he went to look for work and found a consturction site in Mosta owned by the accused, Glen Farrugia.

Sling and back brace

2.24pm Arm in a sling, and still wearing a back brace, Jaiteh begins his testimony, assisted by lawyer Gianluca Cappitta.

Video link to Mater Dei

2.22pm Welcome to our live coverage of a case that has gripped Malta in the last week. In an unusual move, the victim, Lamin Jaiteh is testifying in the compilation of evidence from his hospital bed. He joins us via video link.