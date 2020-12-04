Joseph Muscat is the only witness to take the stand in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder public inquiry on Friday.

The former prime minister is the most prominent individual to testify in the inquiry which is expected to establish whether the State could have done anything to prevent the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Muscat is expected to be grilled about whether he failed to shoulder political responsibility as his right-hand man Keith Schembri was first outed as having opened secret offshore companies and then being named as a person of interest in the murder probe.

'Gutter gossip'

10.05am Judge Mallia takes the first questions. He says Caruana Galizia was commenting about persons in government positions. In reaction, a blog was started by Glenn Bedingfield, who together with Neville Gafà embarked on attacks.

Muscat says Caruana Galizia went from world-class journalism to "gutter gossip" pieces.

"My advice was always to ignore. I never made speeches saying she was a 'bicca blogger' although she wrote about me. She called me Alfred Sant's 'poodle'.

"My mother-in-law was barely in her grave when Daphne wrote about her being in a home. But in public life you have to be like that, a boxer, resilient to punches. Learn to bear it.

"Glenn was a political animal who insisted on freedom of expression. I used to tell him not to react."

9.55am 'My time was over the minute she was killed'

In 2000, a bomb was placed outside l-orizzont editor Frans Ghirxi's house; in 2006 Caruana Galizia suffered an arson attack.

"That was one of few times I spoke to her. Nothing was done. There was total impunity," he says, pointing out instead that the inquiry wasted two weeks discussing the story that journalists had been "held hostage" at Castille.

"There is no justification for her assassination. The moment it happened I knew that my time was over. And after all I did for the country. But before leaving I wanted to do that which my predecessors failed to do.

"I’m here to answer all questions within the terms of reference."

"I would have failed had I not said this. Rather than go to media I say it in your face."

Only one car bomb resolved

9.50am Muscat says he wants to make it clear from the outset: he had no information that Caruana Galizia's life was at risk.

Caruana Galizia said she did not trust the police and refused security detail.

"I had told (former police boss) John Rizzo to take all steps to protect her and her family."

Muscat continues: there were a total of 140 car bombs, only one has been solved. Police are following other leads.

This government has lifted the prescription on crime of corruption.

He says he was called a "half-baked journalist" during his days at One and that he left hundreds of libellous comments go because he believes in freedom of expression.

Muscat lashes out

9.45am Muscat says he wants to make some pertinent points about the inquiry, which he points out to the judges, they won't be too pleased to hear.

He says the inquiry turned out to be more of an exercise in curiosity and the questions had little to do with the terms of reference.

The investigation was meant to focus on the State and not just on the current government. There was no scrutiny of the administration before 2013.

"And what about the judiciary of which you form part. Nothing about that. You are in perfect position to scrutinise that. At one point, the Council of Europe had defined it as a jamboree."

Caruana Galizia was also scrutinising the Opposition in last six months of her life and yet there was nothing about that in the inquiry.

Muscat on his way to the court room. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Session starts

9.35am Lawyer Pawlu Lia immediately raises a complaint. "How were people allowed in the court room? What criteria was used?"

He asks why the media reported that Muscat had not replied to the summons.

"As far as I know a witness is not bound to reply to summons."

Finally, Muscat takes the oath.

"Before we start, may I give a declaration," he asks.

He is asked if he is under investigation or police bail. The answer is "no".

Parties gather

9.20am Lawyers Pawlu Lia, Ramona Attard and Charlon Gouder are among those gathering in the court room. Caruana Galizia's three sisters and husband are also present. Space is precious today.

Joseph Muscat makes his way into court. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Activists outside court

9.15am A group of activists were outside court holding placards as Muscat made his way to court. One of the placards read: "flixkun inbid bejn il-ħbieb" in reference to Yorgen Fenech's expensive wine gift to the former prime minister. Muscat calmly walked past the jeering protesters and into the court's second floor.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A harsh critic

9.10am There was no love lost between the slain journalist and Muscat. Caruana Galizia was a constant thorn in the side of the former prime minister, especially in the run-up to the 2017 election, which is believed to have been brought forward because of the blogger's claims.

Her stories about secret company Egrant had been described as the "biggest lie in Malta's political history" by Muscat.