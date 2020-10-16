Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis is to testify at the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Friday’s sitting takes place on the third anniversary of her assassination in a car bomb outside her Bidnija home.

Zammit Lewis is the latest in string of ministers to give evidence in the inquiry, which was set up last year to establish if the State could have prevented her death.

LIVE BLOG

Cabinet discussions

10.02am After Labour won the 2013 election, Zammit Lewis was parliamentary secretary at the Economy Ministery, so he says he had no involvement "at all" in the Electrogas project.

Asked about discussions at cabinet level, he cites the cabinet manual which refers to three laws about confidentiality concerning discussions held at that level.

"Generically speaking the project was brought before cabinet as a matter of policy," he says. "A memowas put forward for direction but no details."

He says this was the same process for other government projects that proved controversial such as the Vitals hospitals deal, the AUM university and the Montenegro wind farm.

Electrogas

9.56am Zammit Lewis said he was not involved in Labour's energy plan pre-election. Her remembers a presentation by Konrad Mizzi to all MPs and a group of approved candidates.

He adds: "Konrad Mizzi gave a presentation on how to reduce bills etc. I must admit it is not my forte."

He said no specific names were mentioned and that it was an "academic presentation" to help prepare MPs and candidates on debates on the subject.

Mallia asks if the party took the project on board in January 2013?

He doesn't recall the exact dates but says it was a reasonable time before the election.

Labour and big business

9.52am Zammit Lewis is asked about his friendship with businessmen. He said his relationship was with Keith Schembri but that he knew other business people through his work as a lawyer in civil and commercial law.

"Some I know because my wife is a friend of their wives," he tells the inquiry. "But Keith Schembri did not introduce me to business people."

He also says he did not witness an influx of business people at PL headquarters as he worked in his district to break ground ahead of the election.

"I usually went to headquarters pre public debates to get briefed. We were called for candidate meetings. But no, I cannot say I saw businessmen there."

Relationship with Joseph Muscat

9.46am The justice minister is quizzed about his relationship with former prime minister Joseph Muscat. It started at age 10 or 11 when they were both pupils St Aloysius school.

After school, they did not have regular contact, but kept up when they both ventured into politics, Zammit Lewis explains.

The relationship gained ground in 2008 when Joseph Muscat had started programme to bring back people into Labour fold, in preparation for 2013 elections.

"I was local councillor at Attard and he approached me. I was involved in politics. Joseph Muscat does not mix friendship with politics," he says.

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta's golden passports

9.44am The first question: what had he to do with Malta's controversial Individual Investment Programme, otherwise known as the 'golden passport' scheme, which grants citizenship to wealthy investors.

It was under Minister Manuel Mallia at the time, Zammit Lewis says but that technically speaking, he did contribute.

Judges take their place

9.41am The three judges leading the inquiry, Joseph Said Pullicino, Michael Mallia and Abigail Lofaro take their place and the minister is summoned inside.

He takes his place at the witness stand, removes his mask and takes the oath, before listing his political CV.

Edward Zammit Lewis arrives

9.37am We're inside hall 20, the usual location for the public inquiry hearings. The minister is outside.

Lawyers for the Caruana Galizia family, Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are here as are one of the journalist's sisters, Mandy.

The inquiry was due to begin at 9.30am

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, centre, arrives for the public inquiry. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli