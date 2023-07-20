The weekend is approaching and there's no reprieve in sight. Temperatures are expected to continue hovering in the forties, putting a major strain on the electricity grid.

Thousands of households and shops remain without electricity compounding the frustration.

How to apply for compensation

11.03am Consumers who have suffered damage to their fixed assets due to the outages can apply for compensation online.

Enemalta says it will investigate all claims and if the company is liable for the damages, compensation will be offered.

You can fill out the form here.

What we know so far

11.01am Enemalta has blamed the continuous failures on faults caused by the heat. Its CEO, Jonathan Cardona said during a press conference last night that demand reached a record 604 megawatts in the past few days, but this was below generation capacity of 830MW.

The outages, Enemalta officials said, were caused by damage to distribution equipment, notably cables, as a result of the high temperatures.

Some areas suffered multiple faults and repairs had lasted several hours as a result. But in most cases, electricity was restored in an hour or so.

The worst affected were residents of the Mosta-Naxxar area who, in some cases, suffered a 24-hour outage because of damage to a sub-station. Repairs are still underway.

Meanwhile in Birkirkara

10.52am We said earlier that Birkirkara is one of the hardest hit by power cuts today. These people were taking it in good spirits, however, as residents came out to darkened streets overnight. Laughing and joking, they ask Prime Minister Robert Abela to give them electricity.

Scorching hot political memes

10.46am The power cuts haven't caused a blackout on memes poking fun at the governing Labour party. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli is the focal point while Michelle Muscat's much-derided charity swim from 2019 has resurfaced.

Here's a selection:

"If I were to tell you that tonight I'll be comfortable in bed with the air con and you'll be swearing in the heat".

Michelle Muscat diving into the water to 'fix a tape that has come off the interconnector'

One of the images being shared on social media.

A candle to Miriam Dalli.

Power cuts show 'lack of planning'

10.38am Opposition leader Bernard Grech in a Facebook post said the power cuts were a reflection of the government’s lack of planning and an example of how Prime Minister Robert Abela had lost direction.

Empty words, press conferences and nice pictures have not translated into wise, planned policies, he argues. The people were told that Malta would be the best in Europe but a lack of planning meant everything was collapsing under the weight of a population that is growing by thousands every month, he says.

Tempers flare in Santa Venera

10.35am A video capturing two drivers caught in a punch-up shortly before the Santa Venera tunnels is being widely shared on social media this morning. This latest road rage incident took place late yesterday afternoon, as tempers flared at the end of a day marked by frustration from the ongoing heat wave and power cuts.

Road rage in Santa Venera. Video: Times of Malta

Heat-struck Mediterranean is climate change 'hot spot'

10.25am You might have read our AFP story this morning. The Mediterranean region is now ranked as a climate-change "hot spot" by scientists. The beaches, seafood and heritage sites in the region spanning parts of southern Europe, northern Africa and western Asia are under threat. And that can't be good news.

A girl pours a bottle of water on her face and head as she cools off in front of a church in the centre of Messina, Sicily. Photo: AFP

Baking Birkirkara

10.20am Enemalta's official site shows a number of areas without power this morning. The worst hit appear to be parts of Birkirkara, leading to dozens of complaints... equipment damage and business losses.

The areas highlighted in red are without power. Source: Enemalta

10am Good morning to all our readers, especially those who have spent a third night without power in a heatwave. Here’s a wrap of what we know so far:

• People living in localities across Malta have been hit by powercuts – particularly Naxxar, Mosta, Żebbuġ, Sliema, San Ġwann, Gżira and Żurrieq.

• Enemalta says electricity demand has reached a record high but blames the blackouts on high temperatures damaging cables.

• Malta is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures hitting highs of 40°C most days amid scorching hot weather across the Mediterranean.

• The Malta Chamber has joined calls for compensation for those affected by power cuts, saying small businesses are bearing the brunt of the “extremely worrying” situation.