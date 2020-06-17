The man who says he served as a middleman in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on Wednesday appears before a public inquiry into the crime.

Melvin Theuma is expected to testify before the three-person board of inquiry, which has been tasked with looking into whether the State did enough to prevent the assassination and whether it caused an immediate risk to Caruana Galizia's life.

The inquiry hearing is scheduled to begin at 9.30am.

The inquiry's terms of reference

9.25am As we wait for the hearing to begin, refresh your memory and learn just what the board of inquiry has been asked to investigate.

9.20am Theuma is outside the courtroom, accompanied by two armed guards. One of the three judges who make up the three-person inquiry, Michael Mallia, has also arrived.

We've also spotted lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family.

Meanwhile, court officials are patrolling the law court corridors, making sure everyone is wearing a mask - and doing so correctly.

What happened last time?

9.17am The inquiry last convened on Monday, when acting police commissioner Carmelo Magri testified.



Magri told the inquiry that he did not know whether investigators had seized Silvio Valletta’s mobile phone following claims that the former deputy commissioner had leaked details about the murder.



Due to its timing, Magri’s testimony flew somewhat under the radar, because a marathon session in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech was happening at the same time.