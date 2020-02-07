Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, is back in court on Friday for his cross examination in compilation of evidence against three men charged with the crime.

Theuma takes the stand

9.45am Melvin Theuma is asked how he got to know the accused. He says some 10 years ago he had rented a flat to (alleged fuel smuggler) Darren Debono and Alfred Degiorgio. He says he also knew Alfred Degiorgio and knew Muscat "by sight".

"I used to spot Muscat at Ħamrun and George at the (Marsa) potato shed. I once spoke to him about the assassination of Caruana Galizia."

Theuma says Alfred Degiorgio had been permitted by the prison authorities to tend to a garden at Żabbar and he occasionally used to drop by there and talk to him.

Tight security

9.35am Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio as well as Vince Muscat (the three men charged with sparking the bomb) have just entered court under tight security. A guard sits between them.

Lawyer William Cuschieri is defence to the Degiorgios. Muscat is assisted by lawyer Marc Sant. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is appearing parte civile.

Lead inspector Keith Arnaud has just entered the hall. Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

What we know so far

9.15am Yorgen Fenech was arrested aboard his yacht at the crack of dawn, less than 24 hours after the prime minister confirmed that talks were under way to give a middleman in the case a presidential pardon in exchange for information about the case.

Theuma – has testified that Fenech was the sole mastermind behind the Caruana Galizia murder plot.

He has surreptitiously recorded Fenech and some of those recordings have been played out in court.

Theuma also wrote a letter in which he named the prime minister's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, as a co-conspirator.

Fenech says Schembri was the real mastermind and is seeking a pardon in exchange for information.

In chilling testimony last December, Theuma recounted the sequence of events leading up to and after the October 2017 murder, including how he arranged payments to the three men alleged to have carried out the car bomb that killed the 53-year-old journalist.