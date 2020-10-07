Culture Minister José Herrera testifies before the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday, with judges also expected to hear further testimony from Electrogas investor Paul Apap Bologna.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in October 2017 and the inquiry has been tasked with, among other things, establishing whether the state caused an immediate risk to her life.

Herrera served as a parliamentary secretary between 2013 and 2016, when he was promoted to Environment Minister. In January 2020 he was reassigned to the Culture portfolio by incoming Prime Minister Robert Abela.

He is the latest in a series of ministers to appear before the three-person Caruana Galizia inquiry. Evarist Bartolo, Edward Scicluna, Michael Farrugia, Owen Bonnici and Chris Fearne have all testified.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Herrera's 'shock' at news of assassination

3.18pm Herrera is asked to recall the day Caruana Galizia was assassinated – October 16, 2017.



“I was environment minister at the time. It was a shock, it was disgusting. I was very sorry and I say this with all sincerity. My colleagues had the same attitude”.

Why did Herrera hire private security?

3.14pm The board of inquiry asks Herrera why he hired a private security firm to protect him at the end of last year. Why not the police?



He says there was a “certain climate” in the country at the time but that there was no direct threat to him or his family.



“Had there been any real threat on my life, I would have gone to the police,” he says.



“I just wanted to be proactive and avoid useless incidents. It’s not a matter of not trusting the police. Whether I was right or wrong, I do not know."

Herrera says he met Schembri in 2013

3.12pm Herrera speaks about Keith Schembri.



He says he first met Schembri during the 2013 electoral campaign.



“I’m a person who meets the electorate in the streets. So I didn’t know him,” he says.



Herrera says he “cannot criticise” the way the electroral campaign was handled, then adds “but I cannot answer about Keith Schembri’s involvement”. [Schembri is widely acknowledged to have been a lynchpin for the PL campaign].

'I wouldn't have recognised Fenech'

3.07pm Herrera goes on about Fenech: “I would not have recognised him had I seen him at Castille. I used to go there once a week to meet the prime minister. I don’t exclude the possibility that he could have been there, in some other office.

"Today, I know that he was a business associate of Keith Schembri’s, as far as I know through information in the public domain”.

'The rollercoaster started with 17 Black'

3.04pm Herrera tells the inquiry that “when certain people were arrested”, cabinet members reacted strongly.



“There was a build-up, and then that exploded,” he says.



“I knew what was in the public domain, I had no special vantage point. In the summer, I heard what was being whispered socially. [But] they were not facts. There was no presentation about it”.



The “rollercoaster” started with the 17 Black revelations, Herrera says. [Times of Malta and Reuters revealed in November 2018 that the secret Dubai company named as a source of funds for companies belonging to Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri was owned by Yorgen Fenech].



Judges ask Herrera if he was surprised when Fenech was mentioned.



“I don’t know him, socially or politically,” he says. “I only met him once, at a gaming event. I only know what is in the public domain”.

Herrera defends decision to keep quiet

2.59pm Herrera defends his decision to keep quiet and toe the party line, arguing that Malta’s parliamentary system demands party discipline.



“In this case we were not given a free vote. We had to either back the vote or resign on principle. I felt at the time that it was more opportune to remain there.



Resigning meant your influence stopped there. Remaining allowed me to contribute positively”.

Why did nobody criticise Muscat?

2.56pm Judge Joseph Said Pullicino agrees with Herrera’s point but says concerns about the projects under discussion stem from their implementation.



“And it was always minister Konrad Mizzi,” Judge Abigail Lofaro adds.



Judge Mallia asks the witness why four years had to pass before action was taken concerning the Panama Papers scandal.



Herrera blames legal delays, but judge Lofaro wants to know whether he or any other ministers spoke to the prime minister about Konrad Mizzi “clinging to office”.



The witness argues that would be like the judges criticising the chief justice for the way in which he assigns court cases.

'Controversial does not make it wrong'

2.50pm Herrera is asked about the American University of Malta project – “I suggested that part of an area designated for villas should be incorporated into a park” – and the Individual Investors Program, which he says was good “in principle”.



The minister argues that controversy does not mean that a project is necessarily bad and that its implementation is what matters.



“I was young when the onshore-offshore sector was first introduced. That project left more than €800 million euro in state coffers and generated jobs. It was controversial at the time. Controversial does not make it wrong.”

'We are not 15 CEOs in cabinet'

2.40pm Herrera is asked how cabinet reacted to the revelations that would go on to rock the Muscat government.



“There was greater harmony in cabinet at the start of the legislature,” he

replies.



“Whoever was in bad faith must answer for his acts. We are not managers at cabinet. We are not 15 CEOs. Certain matters may be investigated further.”

Vitals hospitals deal

2.34pm Questions turn to the hospitals privatisation deal signed with Vitals Global Healthcare.



Herrera says this was another electoral promise, and that cabinet was presented a document about the plans by the head of cabinet.



“The government wanted to involve the private sector as much as possible,” he says. “That was the nature of the presentation given to cabinet. It was handled by Konrad Mizzi as health and energy minister at the time”.

Herrera says that cabinet was not involved in scrutinising bidders for the contract.

Ministers have their own spheres of responsibility and cabinet only gets an outline of the project.

"One assumes good faith", he says.

Konrad Mizzi's presentation

2.30pm Herrera recalls Konrad Mizzi, at the time a candidate for the Labour Party in the upcoming 2013 general election, giving a presentation about an energy project.



“The project was attractive and its end result was to provide income to Enemalta,” he says.



“The way it was going to work out was not explained to us at the time, [but] there was a clear indication that the energy sector was to be partly if not fully privatised”.



Herrera is asked to confirm that the tender for the power station was issued after just a few weeks.



“I won’t contradict that,” he says. “But I can only testify on facts, not opinion”.

Electrogas deal and cabinet

2.20pm What about the Electrogas deal, the minister is asked. Was the project, its financials or the people involved discussed within cabinet?

Herrera says that the workings of the project were down to the minister in question and that cabinet memos were "guidelines".

Cabinet did not discuss the bid selection process for the contract, how the company was structured or its subsidiaries, he says.

"The actual mechanisms were entrusted to minister Konrad Mizzi," he says.

Cabinet did discuss extending a bank guarantee for the project, though, he says. Ministers were told it was related to EU state aid rules and a bridge loan was needed for a short time.

Herrera says he feels "uncomfortable" about discussing what was said about Electrogas being in default, but adds that he was not aware that a company was going bankrupt.

What does he know of a 'kitchen cabinet'?

2.15pm Judge Michael Mallia wastes no time – he immediately asks Herrera about Edward Scicluna’s claims of a “kitchen cabinet” that pulled the strings of the Muscat government behind the scenes.

Herrera: "Our system is a parliamentary one. This does not mean that there aren’t persons close to the prime minister," he says, citing the chief of staff as a case in point.

The minister says that as a minister, he would discuss controversial matters with the prime minister "who was accompanied by various persons".

"The prime minister had his confidantes," he says. "His chief of staff [Keith Schembri] was present, but as for how much he was influenced by others, you would have to ask the Prime Minister about that".

Herrera's testimony begins

2.12pm The minister takes the oath and begins his testimony.

Who's in court?

2.08pm Caruana Galizia family lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are present, as are two of Daphne's sisters and the day's main witness, Herrera.

We're in hall 22 today, rather than the more customary hall 20.

The three judges take their place and the day's session begins.

Second session this week

2pm This is the second of three hearings the inquiry has scheduled for this week. The first, on Monday, featured Electrogas shareholder Mark Gasan as the key witness. On Friday, minister Carmelo Abela is expected to testify.

Welcome

1.55pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're in the Valletta law courts, where the Caruana Galizia public inquiry resumes.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2pm.