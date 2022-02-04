The compilation of evidence continues this morning against Abner Aquilina, who is accused of raping and murdering Polish student Paulina Dembska.

In a previous sitting, the court heard how Aqulina told police he didn't intend on hurting her 'that much'.

The 29-year-old victim, whose funeral takes place tomorrow, was found dead on Sliema's Independence Gardens on January 2.

LIVE BLOG

More time

11.24am Filletti and Mifsud jointly ask the court to suspend the time windows prescribed in the law. Filletti is also reserving the right to request the appointment of a team of psychiatrists to determine whether the accused can attend court sittings and be declared fit for trial.

Paulina Dembska was raped, strangled and murdered on January 2. Photo: Facebook

'There's a victim and a family'

11.17am Back to the family lawyer now. "When the defence speaks about pressure, it should remember that there is a victim that has not even been buried and that she was raped following immense violence," Filletti says.

He finds it inconsistent that if the accused was bragging about what he did to the victim, he is not here today because he was declared as psychotic. Filletti says Aquilina was asked if he was remorseful but the lawyer will not say his reply here because it is shocking.

"Yes, there is a suspect who is innocent until proven guilty, but there is a victim and her family," he says.

"We are worried that this game will happen at every sitting."

Femicide bill raised

11.13am Aqulina's defence lawyer continues. He says the defence is interested in justice and that he relies on medical specialists. However, in this case, all there was is a two-liner that the patient is fit for interrogation. Mifsud also requests a list of the medication given to Aqulina.

"As if the pressure was not enough to arraign, now there's a bill on femicide to make matters worse," he adds.

[He is referring to a bill introduced to recommend the harshest sentences for murder and attempted murder that involves 'femicidal circumstances'. You can read about it here.]

Aquilina, centre, when he was arraigned on January 13. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Fit for trial?

11.08am Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud now. He says that during Aquilina's arraignment, the court was given a document that declared he was fit to be interrogated and arraigned. He requests that the person who issued that declaration is ordered to appear in court to testify and confirm it on oath.

"Wehave to see whethere this certification was issued because of the pressure revolving around this case," Mifsud says.

Misbehaviour or mental illness?

11.04am The family's lawyer says the court needs to make sure that Aquilina is fit for trial.

"We believe there was misbehaviour not mental illness," Filletti says. "It is very suspicious that he had this relapse two days before the sitting."

Filletti says it is going to be used to stall the proceedings. He asks for a defferral.

Can court continue without Aquilina?

11.01am Lawyer Stefan Filletti now raises the issue of Aqulina's absence. The court has the authority to continue hearing the case even if the accused is not present. However, Aquilina has not been placed under a bill of indictment.

Paulina Dembska's funeral will take place tomorrow in Poland.

Parte civile believes that the solution is that the time limit imposed by the law is paused.

Lawyers argue

10.58am The magistrate asks whether there could be a connection between the court sitting and his relapse. The psychiatrist replied that he was not able to make this connection.

"Had I known about his court sitting, it would not have affected my decision to transfer him to Mount Carmel," Saliba says.

He says Aquilina was "being obscene" when he saw him on Thursday.

The lawyers begin to argue. Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud is objecting to certain details being said in court. He says that after court he is going to direct his client not to speak to anyone if these details emerge in court.

Cross examination

10.52am The psychiatrist is now cross examined by Stefano Filletti, the lawyer acting parte civile for the family of the victim, Paulina Dembska.

"Do you know that when he was arrested, he mentioned the devil several times?" Filletti asks.

The psychiatrist replies that Aquilina emphasised that he was not mentally sick but also said he needed time to spend in outer space.

"He is inconsistent," the pschiatrist says. He says officials had to be forceful in injecting the medication.

Filletti asked whether it was a coincidence that it happened on the eve of a court sitting.

"I did not see it strange," replies the psychiatrist. The psychiatrist said he was not aware of the court sitting and only discovered this on Thursday.

'Threatening us with his superpowers'

10.49am By Thursday, Aquilina had removed all his clothes, blocked the toilet and had to be injected with a calming agent three times, the psychiatrist continues.

He was recounting graphic details of what happened with the victim and was refusing to take his medication.

"He was threatening us with his superpowers, that he was going to be crucified on an upside down cross," Saliba tells the court.

Saliba saw him again this morning, Friday.

"He was completely naked, holding his penis in his hand and ordering us to kneel before him," he says.

Refused to take medicine

10.40am The psychiatrist continues. He says Aquilina said on Wednesday he did not want to take his medication and that he was not the same person, saying the devil was inside him. So he was transferred to Mount Carmel and is now under constant surveillance.

'Signs he was psychotic'

10.38am Psychiatrist Joseph Roger Saliba takes the stand. He is the clinical director at CCF and the forensic unit at Mount Carmel. Saliba tells the court he saw Aquilina two days ago and his psychiatric condition was getting worse. He showed signs that he was psychotic but the medication was working, the witness says.

Aquilina will not attend

10.30am The magistrate begins the sitting by saying that at 3pm on Thursday, she was informed by Corridino Correctional Facility that Aquilina will not attend the sitting.

He was taken to Mount Carmel mental health facility, the magistrate informs the court, and that a medical certificate will be issued to declare that he will be unable to attend.