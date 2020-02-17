Neville Gafà will testify under oath as part of a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Monday.

The former Office of the Prime Minister employee will be one of three OPM-linked officials to testify on Monday. Matthew Carbone, who serves as head of government communications, and OPM official Josef Caruana are also expected to take the witness stand.

Follow events with our live blog. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

Lawyers bicker

3.37pm More back-and-forth concerning the identity of those security heavies.



Dr Comodini Cachia suggests that Mr Carbone might wish to speak behind closed doors. Her fellow lawyer Jason Azzopardi angrily suggests the witness “thinks we are fools”.



Mr Carbone’s lawyer Dr Gouder insists the matter does not fall within his client’s remit.



“All we are asking is whether he knows them,” the judges say.



Mr Carbone replies: “There were 100 people in that room”.



The session is descending into a slanging match between lawyers.

'Just answer'

3.32pm The inquiry continues to press Mr Carbone to name the mystery security officials who manned the OPM doors while journalists demanded to be allowed out.



Mr Carbone reveals the identity of one of the men – Ronnie Vella.



“He was authorised to be there, he was employed by our office,” he says.

Judge Mallia bubbles with irritation.



“The witness has been employed at Castille for years, but he says that he doesn’t know who they were,” he says. “You don’t even want to look at those photos!”



Both Mr Carbone and his lawyer Dr Gouder again say that there is an ongoing police investigation.



The judge cuts that reply short.



“Just answer. You cannot refuse. If you don’t want to, just say so and we will draw our own conclusions”.

Hot under the collar

3.26pm Mr Carbone plays down the incident with the press. He tells the inquiry that the Prime Minister had wanted to go ahead with the press conference against his advice.



“When it was over, we followed a very common media procedure: the prime minister exited from the back, and journalists were asked to wait. This happens even when I sometimes accompany the prime minister abroad,” he says.

Joseph Muscat speaks during that 3am press conference.

“As soon as I made sure that the prime minister was safe back in his office, I went back inside and told journalists they could leave. That took slightly longer than few seconds because whole cabinet was accompanying him. We were insulted, we were called ‘animals’ and other words I cannot repeat here,” Mr Carbone continues.

The OPM official goes on:

"We spent weeks - months - not able to enter our workplace in peace. Minister [Owen] Bonnici was blocked in his car, with people banging on it. Wasn’t that harassment?!"

'They assaulted us'

3.22pm Things are heating up.



“Who were those people inside Castille?” the board of inquiry asks. “We all saw them. All Malta did. Were they police? Tell us,” they demand.



Mr Carbone recalls the tension of that night. “They charged us [daħlu għalina],” he says.



“Protestors jumped over the barricades. When I went downstairs to let in the press, they assaulted us”.

Journalists locked in Castille

3.15pm Last week, two journalists testified about being locked inside a room at the OPM following a 3am emergency press conference.



But Mr Carbone says that “at no time” were the journalists locked inside.



Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia interjects to say she has photos of the incident. Mr Carbone was among the eyewitnesses.



Mr Carbone’s lawyer Dr Gouder argues that anything his client says might prejudice an ongoing inquiry [it is not clear what inquiry he is referring to].



“What does this have to do with Daphne Caruana Galizia?” Mr Carbone asks.



“It reflects the state of impunity which we are saying led to her assassination,” Dr Comodini Cachia replies.

On Egrant, Panama Papers and OPM security

3.11pm Judge Mallia reads from the Egrant report. In it, Mr Carbone testified that he had told Keith Schembri that the allegations were dragging government down.

“Did you ever discuss Panama papers?” he is asked.

“When public statements were published,” he says.

“Didn’t you accompany Kurt Farrugia to the prime minister’s office?”

“There were no discussions on Panama papers per se. I was involved in discussions about issuing denials,” he says.

Mr Carbone is asked about security arrangements at the OPM. He begins to describe them, but his lawyer Charlon Gouder interjects to argue that his client is there to testify about government communications, not security.

The inquiry board wave that objection away, and Mr Carbone says that once inside the OPM, he does not come across security officials.

Was Yorgen Fenech ever at OPM?

3.04pm Mr Carbone is asked whether Yorgen Fenech was ever at Castille.

Mr Carbone (left) and Mr Caruana (right) walking to court on Monday.

He skirts the question – “I work on the third floor, the chief of staff’s office is on the second” – but after being reminded that he is under oath, tells the inquiry that he never saw Mr Fenech at the OPM.



“You need to have a special card to access the second floor [of the OPM]. I never saw Yorgen Fenech, not even in the lift. I never even knew him until I saw his picture on the media”.



His predecessor Kurt Farrugia’s office, he says, was also on the third floor.

Media access

3pm Mr Carbone is pressed about claims that media outlet The Shift has been frozen out of government events.



He insists that the Department of Information “does not issue press cards” but rather “access cards” and tells the inquiry “I don’t know of us having ever stopped a journalist [from attending]”.



“The DOI has a mailing list with all those who have an access card. As far as I know there were no instances where The Shift were not allowed in. I looked into the issue after last week’s testimony”.

The Shift co-founder Caroline Muscat testified before the inquiry last week.

FOI requests

2.56pm Mr Carbone is asked about Freedom of Information requests.



He says that while he offered his views on such requests, decisions were taken by the FOI unit. At times, they sought legal advice.



Answering questions about press invites to events, Mr Carbone insists the OPM issued invitations to all media, with one exception.



“There was one incident late last year when the Prime Minister gave comments to the press outside Castille. He was accused of saying too much!” he says.

[Mr Carbone is most likely referring to this occasion in late November, when Joseph Muscat said that he had offered a 'conditional pardon' to Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma. Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had not been arrested at that stage].

'Is it like the Daphne Project?'

2.51pm Mr Carbone tells the inquiry that while he had some informal chats with foreign journalists, he was never involved in any interview or met with them.



He is asked whether he has heard of the Truth Project.



“Yes but I know nothing about it. Is it like the Daphne Project?” he asks.





Fuel smuggling rumours

2.44pm Mr Carbone tells the inquiry that he was appointed deputy head of government communications in 2013 and took over the lead role from Kurt Farrugia in 2019.

Judge Mallia asks whether he played any part in the rumour that Ms Caruana Galizia's murder was linked to fuel smuggling.

"What I know about Daphne Caruana Galizia is in the public domain," Mr Carbone replies.

"I've heard of this narrative, but I had no say in it. I saw it in the media."

Mr Carbone says he did not talk to journalists about the issue and explains that his office's job is to publish the news passed on by government.

"My superior at the time was Kurt Farrugia. We publish whenever the Prime Minister asks us to go public on some matter," he says.

Matthew Carbone testifies

2.42pm Matthew Carbone, who is the head of government communications, is the first to testify.

Lawyer Charlon Gouder is also in court on his behalf.

A dossier about Josef Caruana

Josef Caruana. Josef Caruana.

2.40pm Mr Caruana, who is also scheduled to testify during today's sitting, loves making himself heard on social media.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia tells the inquiry that Ms Caruana Galizia's sister Corinne Vella will be presenting a dossier of screenshots showing articles and comments posted by the OPM official - and former L-Orizzont editor - related to Ms Caruana Galizia.

State advocates show up

2.36pm State advocate Victoria Buttigieg and Chris Falzon Scerri from attorney general's office have made an appearance, and they've presented themselves to the court as state advocates.

It's the first time prosecutors have appeared for an inquiry sitting.

What is the inquiry about?

2.34pm Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino, former Judge Michael Mallia and Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro form the three-person board, which has been asked to assess the circumstances leading to Ms Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

They have heard from the Caruana Galizia family, police commissioners past and present, journalists and financial regulators, among others.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia and Andrew Borg Cardona are assisting the Caruana Galizia family during proceedings.

Peter Caruana Galizia, Daphne’s husband and a lawyer himself, is also present during today’s sitting.

A colourful history of public service

2.20pm Mr Gafà worked as a manager with the Foundation for Medical Services, but was moved to the OPM's customer care unit following the 2017 general election. He served on the Labour Party's national executive at the time.

In late 2018, Times of Malta revealed that he had made a mystery appearance in Libya as part of a government delegation. While there, he "bumped into" a militia leader.

Those revelations led to Health Minister Chris Fearne sacking him from his FMS job in December 2018.

But that was not the end of Mr Gafà's public service. He quickly reappeared at the OPM, with sources saying he was there doing "voluntary" work. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat initially said he did not know where Mr Gafà' worked. Months later, Dr Muscat admitted in parliament that the official had been working inside his own office since January 2019.

What is Gafà's link to Caruana Galizia?

2.12pm There was certainly no love lost between the two.

Ms Caruana Galizia wrote about him on several occasions, describing him as “part of the Konrad-Joseph-Keith cabal” and accusing him of accepting bribes.

Mr Gafà had followed Ms Caruana Galizia around Floriana just one day before she was murdered, posting photos of the journalist – “that woman in Bidnija”, as he described her - at a public garden to his Facebook page.

The Caruana Galizia family had filed a criminal complaint about that incident some weeks later, in which they accused Mr Gafà of stalking.

Who is Neville Gafà?

2.05pm Mr Gafà is a close confidant of former Office of the Prime Minister chief of staff Keith Schembri and former OPM official.

He lost his taxpayer-funded job at the OPM last month when newly-appointed prime minister Robert Abela chose not to reappoint him. Mr Gafà also served on the Labour Party's national executive.

You'd be hard pressed to find a public official with more question marks about his work than Mr Gafà: here's a recap of how he and former PM Joseph Muscat played hide and seek with the public.

Welcome

2pm Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of today's Caruana Galizia inquiry session.

The courtroom is gradually filling up and we expect events to get under way shortly. Mr Gafà is present and waiting, having quashed rumours earlier in the day that he would not be appearing.