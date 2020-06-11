The compilation of evidence against alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech resumes on Thursday.

Caruana Galizia had been killed for over six months when the self-confessed middleman in her murder, Melvin Theuma, began recording conversations he was having with the prominent businessman.

In we go... and out we go!

12.40pm Inspector Keith Arnaud comes up with an unexpected request. Two of the recordings deal with matters on which investigations are still ongoing and are unrelated to the case, he says.

All parties agree that these ought to be heard behind closed doors.

Magistrate has upheld the request, which means everyone is ordered out of the court room... just minutes after the delayed session started! Understandably, the visitors are quite upset.

We'll be back with the live commentary shortly.

Session starts

12.25pm Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the hall. Wearing a face mask, and accompanied by two plainclothes police, Melvin Theuma walks past Fenech's relatives towards the witness stand. We're going to start hearing the first recording... and once again, there's some technical hitch!

Not enough space in the hall

12.20pm We haven't even started and we've already hit a glitch. There doesn’t seem to be enough space for everyone in the hall! The magistrate’s deputy informs those present that seating is on first-come, first-served basis.

For health and safety reasons, no additional benches are allowed in the hall.

Some of Yorgen Fenech's relatives and friends, who showed up, have to leave the hall.

A chair has just been squeezed in next to the lawyers’ table, allowing Fenech to follow the transcripts, once the testimony starts.

Fenech in court

12.05pm Yorgen Fenech is seated on the front bench in the court room, having a quiet word with his lawyers. We are still not sure if this is the last time Theuma will be testifying in Fenech's compilation of evidence.

But he should be back in court again on Friday to testify in another compilation, this time in connection with the three alleged hitmen. Yes, this is a very complex legal case.

Welcome

11.55am Theuma's testimony was meant to come to a close last Monday but the magistrate decided he needed to answer to questions emerging from new recordings which have been discovered recently.

The magistrate has said she wants three other witnesses, including former chief of staff Keith Schembri, to testify in this case, once Theuma's testimony is done.

The highlights

Several points have been raised in two hearings in the last 10 days, which have rattled Malta's most infamous murder case back onto the national agenda. Among other points made, we heard how:

The middleman feared Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri were plotting to eliminate him;





Theuma said hitmen took "350 over and above from (Chris) Cardona" to carry out the journalist's murder'; In an interview, the deputy leader of the Labour Party strongly denied the claims;





'Il-Biglee' named as a middleman between Cardona and one of the hitmen;





Recordings implicate former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar as having potentially tipped off Theuma about his arrest through an intermediary, Edwin Brincat, known as il-Ġojja.





Fenech said he felt protected with the Labour Party in government.

Background

Fenech was arrested last November as he was about to leave Malta on board his luxury yacht. You might want to read the story behind that dramatic arrest here.

Theuma, a taxi driver who claims to be the middleman in Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb in October, 2017.

The players

For reference, inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Brincat and Kathleen Calleja Grima are assisting Theuma. Fenech's lawyers are Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is assisting the victim's family.

Lawyer Nadia Attard from the AG's office will be assisting the prosecution.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran walking into court on Thursday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina