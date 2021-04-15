The high-profile case against top officials from auditing firm Nexia BT resumes on Thursday.

Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna, his business partners Karl Cini and Manuel Castagna, and office manager Katrin Bondin Carter face charges of money laundering, forgery and other crimes in relation to inquiries into former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. They are all pleading not guilty.

In the last case on April 6, all four were granted bail following an unprecedented sitting in court on March 20, which saw 10 people jailed for financial crimes, pending their next hearing.

Keith Schembri's BVI company

9.10am Between 2015 and August 2020 there was an investigation into BTI Managements Ltd. There were monies emanating from Kasco Group and personal transfers from Brian Tonna and Keith Schembri.

The BVI company of Schembri had transferred some €70,000 to this account.

The witness is reading out a series of transactions in the form of cheques and transfers, each totalling tens of thousands of euros.

Transactions totalling €450,000

9.05am The first witness is Emanuel Schembri, a manager at the police's financial crimes unit.

In October 2020, he handled the analysis of the people investigated. Today he’s presenting a report about the transactions of various companies, focusing especially on Bank of Valletta accounts.

There were a total of 180 transactions totalling €450,000 to KBT from the company Zenith. Nine cheques were issued by MFSP/Zenith totalling more than €140,000. The reason for the payment of these cheques is unclear.

Good morning

9am Today's hearing is taking place in hall 9 but the press are following proceedings in hall 12 via video conferencing.

Who are the protagonists?

Brian Tonna: managing partner of Nexia BT and money man for Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and others. Represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

Karl Cini: director at Nexia BT who handled a lot of the paperwork to open offshore structures for Schembri and Mizzi. An inquiry into secret company Egrant recommended that he be investigated for perjury. Represented by lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

Manuel Castagna: a partner at Nexia BT who audited the accounts of Keith Schembri's company Kasco. Also sat on a three-person committee that awarded a deal to privatise three state hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare. Represented by lawyer Michael Sciriha.

Katrin Bondin Carter: A manager at Nexia BT who backdated compliance documents for Nexia BT. Police told the court that she told them she was just following her bosses' orders. Represented by lawyer Franco Debono.