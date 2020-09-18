Education Minister Owen Bonnici will be testifying before the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry on Friday in what is expected to be an intense grilling for the former justice minister.

Bonnici has often clashed with activists during his term as justice minister, especially when the makeshift memorial to Caruana Galizia was regularly cleared of tributes. Last January, the minister had been found guilty of breaching the freedom of expression of activists over the persistent dismantling of the Valletta memorial.

He also came under fire for acting as Joseph Muscat’s personal attorney as well as justice minister when handling the inquiry into the Egrant scandal.

Relationship with Henley & Partners

9.55am Bonnici is asked about his relationship with Christian Kalin from Henley & Partners, which specialises in the citizenship scheme.

He says Kalin was introduced by former chief of staff Keith Schembri and he was handed a brief. It was the Attorney General's office which wrote the draft legislation to set up the scheme.

He says that as far as he could tell, Henley and Partners did not have a say in the legislation but insists he didn’t draft the law.

"May I also add I had a rather particular relationship with Kalin. He is very reserved and very cold, not easy to talk to, difficult to set up friendship, he keeps everything within professional boundaries."

Bonnici reminds the board that at the time he served as parliamentary secretary under then Home Affairs Minister Manuel Mallia.

Taking note of Bedingfield

9.45am The board says its attention has been drawn to a Facebook post by Labour whip and MP Glenn Bedingfield.

Bedingfield this week lashed out at the public inquiry saying it had become politicised and that the process is marred by intentions that go beyond the truth of the facts of the murder itself.

The board orders a copy of the post and comments be placed in the records of inquiry as evidence and to be immediately inserted after the testimony of deputy prime minister Chris Fearne.

Off we go

9.40am Parte civile lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are in the court room. Peter Caruana Galizia and the victim's sisters are also present.

Bonnici takes the witness stand as the three judges - retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro - take their place.

The background

Bonnici's testimony comes two days after deputy prime minister Chris Fearne said former prime minister Joseph Muscat had refused to discuss sacking his chief of staff Keith Schembri with his ministers.

The inquiry is intended to establish whether the government could have prevented the assassination of the former journalist in October 2017.