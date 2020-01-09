The role of the police will be scrutinised during Thursday's session of the public inquiry into whether the state could have prevented the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Former police commissioners Peter Paul Zammit and Michael Cassar are expected to give evidence to the panel.

Former police chief Michael Cassar testifies

3.41pm Next to take the oath is another former police chief, Michael Cassar, who was commissioner from December 2014 - April 2016.

Again, the first question is around the level of protection afforded to Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"I had asked about it and was told of patrols, frequent patrols. I told them to add greater attention to the residence, not just to drive past," he said.

"It honestly crossed my mind to introduce a fixed point." He said that there was arson attack and that at that point he considered a fixed point but that he was "told by my officers that she had refused fixed point by Rizzo."

Michael Cassar, pictured when he was police commissioner. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Process of handling FIAU reports

3.34pm Mr Zammit is asked whether police investigated FIAU reports during his time in the role.

He said it was "normal practice" for any reports to be "passed on for investigation".

"I would not investigate personally but would order immediate investigation. Most FIAU reports went directly to the economic crimes unit." He said other "more serious" reports would go through the commissioner.

"Like Panama Papers?" he is asked.

"It would definitely go on to be investigated," comes the reply.

Are you related to John Dalli?

3.29pm Mr Zammit is asked if he is related to John Dalli, the former EU Commissioner and Nationalist minister.

"Directly no. But he is a third degree cousin of my wife," he replies.

John Dalli

'The matter of John Dalli'

3.21pm During his testimony on Tuesday, ex-police commissioner John Rizzo said he wanted to press charges against former European Union commissioner John Dalli over bribery allegations.

Asked about that, Mr Zammit said he went "through the whole file" but there were "certain shortcomings".

"A report was filed. That report was kept hidden until 2014." He said he sent for Dalli and investigated the allegations "partly alone and partly with (Angelo) Gafa (the then CEO).

"There was an investigation by (anti-fraud agency) OLAF and another by Rizzo. Rizzo probably wasn’t aware of the report drawn up by the supervisory committee of OLAF. That report remained hidden until 2014. There was a lack of disclosure."

He is asked to assure the inquiry that his appointment had nothing to do with the case.

"I’ll explain further. This case was reopened, facts gone over again, and checked. I did not close Dalli’s case. The news that he would not be arraigned had been published on Dissett.

"Did anyone from Castille, the ministry or executive talk to you about the Dalli case?" he is asked.

"No. I can assure you. There was not enough evidence to prosecute. I reached that conclusion after seeing a report of the supervisory committee that Rizzo had not seen."

He criticised the OLAF investigation as being "lacking even in the gathering of evidence" including allegations of meetings "which actually did not take place".

I resigned over 'divergence of opinon'

3.16pm Asked about why he resigned, Mr Zammit said there was a "divergence of opinion" between him and the police minister's former chief of staff Silvio Scerri.

"I wanted more input in education," he said " but the former chief of staff’s word carried weight.

"About six months after my appointment, the divergence of opinion arose. I was opposed to the introduction of a CEO in corps."

Why did you take over as police commissioner?

3.12pm Mr Zammit is asked whether he knows why he was summoned to take over after the previous police commissioner John Rizzo (who testified earlier this week).

"No, I was never told," he says. "I was summoned to OPM (Office of the Prime Minister). I was asked about my thoughts on the police and whether I was interested in assuming the role of commissioner. I spoke on my outlook on the corps and what I would do in the future. The prime minister accepted my proposals."

Criminal lawyer Franco Debono under police protection

3.06pm Mr Zammit reveals that criminal lawyer Franco Debono, whose firm is representing murder-accused Yorgen Fenech, is under 'fixed point' police protection. That means an officer is stationed at his home.

"There was a higher risk assessment in his case, which was confirmed upon review. So the fixed point remained," head.

"Is there a records of frequency of patrols?", a solicitor representing the inquiry panel asks.

"The patrolling officer inputs his report. I can’t tell whether officers abide strictly by these duties."

Security services 'did not flag risk' to Caruana Galizia

2.59pm Mr Zammit says Malta Security Service did not flag any risk to the journalist.

"Weren't the police aware of the journalist's potential risk?" he is asked.

"Daphne Caruana Galizia was a controversial person," Mr Zammit replies. "There were many hotheads especially at election time."

He describes some incidents he was involved in investigating at her home. The first was when her door was set on fire, which was at the same time that Jesuit Refugee Service also suffered an arson attack.

'I did not reverse any order'

2.52pm The ex-police chief is pressed to explain whether he gave any order to revert protection that had been previously given to Daphne Caruana Galizia's family.

He says he gave no order to withdraw protection but left matters as they were before

"But we were told that protection had stopped. What have you to say about that?" he is asked.

"I did not reverse any order. But frequent patrols were only at time of elections."

Peter Paul Zammit was police commissioner from 2013 - 2015. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Ex-police chief Peter Paul Zammit testifies

2.48pm First up is former police commissioner Peter Paul Zammit. He was in the role from April 2013, shortly after Joseph Muscat's Labour came to power, until June 2015.

He is asked what measures of protection there were for Daphne Caruana Galizia when he took over.

"There was a fixed point at election time and frequent patrols. I confirmed whether that was all and I left matters as they stood," he said.

Lawrence Cutajar unlikely to appear

2.35pm We're hearing that the current police commissioner, Lawrence Cutajar, is unlikely to appear today after all.

Daphne's family in court

2.24pm Daphne's parents, Michael and Rose are in court, along with two of her sisters. The family has previously testified about what their daughter endured in her life. Her parents have led many of the anti-corruption protests over the last two months.

The family are being represented in court by solicitors Therese Comodini Cachia and Andrew Borg Cardona are representing the Caruana Galizia family.

Daphne Caruana Galizia's parents hold photographs of their daughter at a recent anti-corruption protest. Photo Jonathan Borg

Who will the inquiry hear from today?

2.19pm We're expecting to hear from two witnesses today: a former police commissioner and the man who is currently in the role.

They are:

Peter Paul Zammit, who was appointed to the role shortly after the Labour Party was elected into government in 2013.

Michael Cassar, who resigned from the role in 2016.

Lawrence Cutajar, the current police commissioner.

They were the focus of investigations and blog posts by Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb in 2017.

During their tenure the previous policy of having a police officer stationed at the Caruana Galizia house to protect her, stopped.