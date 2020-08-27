Inspector Kurt Zahra is expected to testify in court on Thursday about the police questioning of Yorgen Fenech, following his arrest in November last year.

Zahra, the second-in-command in the investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, will be the main witness in Thursday’s compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The billionaire businessman is charged with conspiring to murder the journalist in a car bomb outside her home.

Fenech was arrested on board his yacht on November 20 after it was intercepted as it left Portomaso marina by the Armed Forces of Malta.

Lead investigator Keith Arnaud is also expected to appear to present evidence.

LIVE BLOG

Keith Schembri's arrests

10.32am It didn't take long for the name of Keith Schembri, the former prime minister's chief of staff, to crop up this morning.

Defence asks Arnaud how many times he sent for Schembri for questioning.

Twice.

He elaborates that Schembri was arrested on November 26, around 7:00am until the next day, 11:50pm. He was granted police bail until the following day, November 28.

He was summoned to the depot around 11am and was kept there until evening and gave three statements: one that was two hours long, the second close to an hour and the third, 40 minutes.

Keith Schembri in a previous court appearance.

Who seized evidence?

10.27am The defence is asking if Europol seized items during searches. Arnaud explains that it was Malta's forensic police who lifted the items and passed them on to the Europol officers present at the searches.

Arnaud says that he was not present at the searches related to Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman.

Arnaud says there are four Europol officers working on the murder inquiry.

[For background: Theuma claims he hired the hitmen who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia under the instructions of Yorgen Fenech. He has been granted a pardon in exchange for his evidence]

Europol role

10.22am Arnaud is asked about Europol's role in the investigation and who in Malta Police coordinated with them in November [Fenech was arrested in November]. "Various persons," he replies.

Europol had people appointed as court experts and others supported in police work. The latter were in touch with various officers, depending on who was on duty, Arnaud explains.

There were two Europol police officers, who always came to Malta and were always the ones Malta Police communicated with.

The court tells Arnaud not to disclose the names of officers appointed as court experts and he is also not sure about revealing other names, so will discuss with Europol and get back to the court.

Investigation team

10.16am Merceica asks how many people are investigating the case. Arnaud says there are around three people at a time, working in shifts. There is also the homicide task force and 7-9 from another team.

Inspectors Arnaud, Zahra and five other officers make up the homicide squad.

Lead investigator Arnaud faces cross-examination

10.15am Arnaud will face cross examination first. It had started in an earlier session. Today he will continue where he left off.

Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

Who is in court for proceedings?

10.12am Yorgen Fenech is here, along with his usual tight security. His wife, friends and relatives are at the back of the hall.

The Caruana Galizia family are here too: the victim's sons Andrew and Paul, their father Peter and her sisters.

Lead investigator Keith Arnaud and second-in-command Kurt Zahra are alongside parte-civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Fenech is assisted by Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Charles Mercieca.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has entered the hall.

What happened in the previous sitting?

10am While we are waiting in hall 20 for the sitting to begin, a quick catch up on the previous session. Last week Yorgen Fenech's doctor, Adrian Vella, testified.

He told the court he had been a go-between for Fenech and Keith Schembri, the former prime minister's chief of staff after Fenech was arrested.

The doctor also said he heard Fenech exclaim at one point: "If I go down, I'll take everyone down with me."

Read the evidence in full.

9.55am Good morning and welcome to our live reporting from the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. We're expecting proceedings to begin at around 10am.