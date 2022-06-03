Three psychiatrists have said they believe the man accused of murdering Polish student Paulina Dembska is mentally unfit to stand trial at this stage.

Abner Aquilina stands charged with raping and murdering the 29-year-old, whose body was found in Sliema's Independence Garden on January 2.

Uncertainty has hung over the case as Aquilina has been admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital, where psychiatrists have previously testified that he told doctors he had demonic powers and was possessed by the devil.

The court was previously adjourned until a report was prepared by three psychiatrists to examine the 20-year-old accused and testify on whether he was insane at the time of allegedly committing the offence.

Refresh page for latest updates

LIVE BLOG

Lawyers consult on next steps

10.49am Attorney General lawyers inform the court that at this stage, they will take time to consult on the way forward in terms of law. Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud says that he has no questions to put at this stage.

Abner stares ahead

10.47am Aquilina is sitting seated on the front bench. He is gazing passively ahead, with his hands clasped on his lap.

Why declared unfit?

10.45am The psychiatrists base these conclusions on the fact that they acknowledge he was facing delusions and emotions expressed in his behavior, how he recounted the incident, his past use of substances, and a personal experience in November 2020.

They spoke to Aquilina five times, the latest in May.

The psychotic state was still present and was a source of reflections linked to the crime. He still harboured certain reflections and delusions with a passion, the psychiatrists tell the court.

'Unfit to stand trial'

10.41am The psychiatrists are asked: Was Aquilina insane at the time of crime? They concluded that he was probably under a severe state of psychosis. In this stage of convalescence he is unfit to stand trial, they say.

Three psychiatrists take the oath

10.39am Three psychiatrists, Anthony Dimech, Anton Grech and George Debono take the oath.

We're back

10.35am Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud is back and Aquilina has been escorted back to the court too. The lawyer approaches the bench and apologises for the delay, which he puts down to a delay in the Appeals Court. Aquilina's relatives are also in court.

Missing defence lawyers

10.15am The defence lawyers are not here. The court is saying that her deputy was contacted by lawyer Mario Mifsud who is currently at another hearing before the Appeals Court. The sitting is being suspended until he comes. We expect a short suspension of a few minutes.

Who's who?

10.14am Inspector Wayne Camilleri is prosecuting, assisted by Attorney General lawyers Darlene Grima and Anthony Vella. Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Martina Cuschieri are parte civile, representing the victim’s family .

Abner Aquilina arrives

10.10am Murder accused Abner Aquilina arrives in court, now with dark hair and a goatee. Two psychiatrists are waiting to testify and Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has just taken her seat.