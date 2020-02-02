It's derby day at the National Stadium on Sunday as Premier League leaders Floriana and Valletta go head-to-head in this weekend's plum fixture. Both teams are desperate for the three points. A win for Floriana would see them move a step closer to a first league title after 27-year-drought while the Malta champions will seek a win that would push them just two points behind the Greens. Stay with us to follow our minute-by-minute report of this highly-anticipated clash.

2.50pm Valletta are may be a goal ahead but Floriana are still in it. We'll be back in 15 minutes so stay with us to see who will come out on top.

Triston Caruana wins an aerial duel with Alex Cini. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

2.46pm Floriana with one final assault at the Valletta goal but nothing comes out of it as Venancio's shot is blocked by Steve Borg and the Citizens head to the half-time interval one goal to the good.

2.44pm Two minutes of stoppage time will be played as the first half draws to a close.

2.35pm The match lost much of its intensity as scoring chances are few and far between with Valletta happy to administer their advantage while Floriana are looking short of ideas to threaten the City defence.

2.31pm Close... Valletta threaten again when another delivery from Triston Caruana, this time from a corner, picks Mario Fontanella but the Italian's header finished straight into the hands of goalkeeper Ini Akpan.

2.28pm The first booking of the match goes to Valletta striker Mario Fontanella for a rush challenge on Diego Venancio and seconds later Mario Fontanella was also yellow-carded for another foul on the Brazilian.

2.23pm Chance... Floriana come close when Matias Garcia picks up a short clearance and shoots at goal from the penalty spot but his shot is blocked by Steve Borg.

2.20pm Floriana seem to be struggling to find their feet as apart from Mbeye's effort they have yet to test the Valletta goal after 22 minutes of play.

2.15pm Some concern for Valletta as goalkeeper Henry Bonello remains on the floor after accidental collision with Kristijan Keqi, of Floriana. The Valletta no. 1 is receiving treatment but it looks light he can continue.

Steve Borg (no.4) heads in Valletta's opening goal against Floriana. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

2.11pm Here is an image of Steve Borg's opener for Valletta thanks to our photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi.

2.08pm Floriana almost with an instant response. They won a free-kick on the left and Diego Venancio found Stephan Mbeye whose header was pushed away by goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

2.05pm GOAALLLLL... Steve Borg heads in Triston Caruana's free-kick.

2.04pm Valletta have a free-kick down the right channel as Diego Venancio fouled Enmy Pena Beltre....



2pm And we're underway... Take a deep breath as this is going to be intense...

1.55pm The teams are out on the pitch and we're about to start... tension is mounting at either side with both sets of fans in full voice.

1.50pm Floriana suffered a blow just before kick-off as defender Enzo Ruiz pulled out injury of the warm-up and was replaced by Moustapha Mbeye. It will be interesting to see how it will effect their performance as the Argentine was an influential figure for the Premier League leaders this season.



Video: Matthew Mirabelli

1.45pm Valletta, on their part, have no margin for error as they are already trailing their neighbouring rivals by five points in the standings. But striker Matteo Piciollo told the Times of Malta that they are confident they can deliver the goods as they keep up their chase for a third successive title.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

1.42pm In the run-up to the match Times of Malta spoke with Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza on his team's aspirations for this afternoon's clash.

1.40pm Valletta on their part have welcomed back in the fray goalkeeper Henry Bonello who has recovered from injury and will start in goal. Italian striker Mario Fontanella, who this week extended his contract with the Citizens, is also back in the fray after being rested for the FA Trophy win over Sirens last Sunday.

1.37pm The line-ups are out. Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza has made one enforced change to the team that beat Birkirkara as new signing Stefano D'Agostino was included in the starting formation at the expense of the suspended Tiago Fonseca.

1.35pm Welcome to our transfer blog of this top-of-the-table clash between Valletta and Floriana. The National Stasdium is slowly filling up and hopefully we will have one of the biggest crowds of the season.