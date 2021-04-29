Middleman Melvin Theuma is testifying in the compilation of evidence against four murder suspects.

Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of supplying the device that was detonated by remote control on October 16, 2017 to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The group also face charges of killing lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

'Betrayal'

10.20am Court session resumes.

Theuma says Fenech once told him to go to his Żebbuġ farmhouse where he told him that Vince Muscat was speaking out about the assassination and that he had named him too.

Theuma says he was stunned because he had only spoken to Degiorgio and not to Muscat. That when the notion of "betrayal" was planted in his mind.

"I felt Keith Schembri would help Yorgen Fenech to send me to jail. Yorgen used to tell me that he received information from Keith and (former police deputy chief) Silvio Valletta."

Theuma went to Mario Degiorgio to warn his brothers. He called them in prison but they did not speak to him.

Fenech had promised bail

10am Theuma is repeating the money trail transactions in an attempt to buy the hitmen's silence.

He says Fenech had also promised to pay to obtain bail for the Degiorgio brothers.

One time, the Degiorgios wanted €60,000 to send to the family of George’s partner abroad. That way, when they eventually got bail, it would appear that she was supplying the funds.

The magistrate calls a 10-minute break.

We've been informed that contrary to expectations, Vince Muscat will not be testifying today.

Re-routing money to hitmen

9.50am Theuma speaks of his fear after the murder to the extent he contemplated taking his life. He resorted to alcohol and drew up his final will.

He says he feared that Yorgen Fenech would kill him - after all he had forged ahead with the journalist's murder.

Theuma says the remainder of the financial dues were settled after the murder. Alferd Degiorgio told him to keep €5,000.

After the hitmen were arrested, he used to route €100 to each of them in prison through "Lolly of Ħamrun" in the first two months of 2018.

'Big raid looming'

9.45am Later, Fenech called him to tell him that a raid was looming to net the hitmen on December 5.

Theuma called Alfed Degiorgio and the two met opposite Busy Bee.

There he sounded the warning: "There's a big raid coming."

Another meeting between the two happened at a Portomaso cafeteria.

“He hugged me and told me ‘I won’t give you away, not even in 120 years'”

Theuma is asked to identify the men in the dock. All accused pull down their masks.

He identifies George Degiorgio. (Alfred Degiorgio is not charged in this case)

The moment he heard about the murder

9.35am One day, Alfred Degiorgio told Theuma that a roadblock had upset their plans to murder Caruana Galizia.

Theuma proceeded to the Marsa potato sheds. While Vince Muscat was making coffee, George Degiorgio told him: "she's proving difficult (to kill). But so many people had died, so will she."

Theuma said he was at Euro Disney with his family when he heard the news on TV that Caruana Galizia had been assassinated.

"Suddenly I was gripped by fear. I was also sorry for what I had done. I feared I would lose my son."

When he returned to Malta, Theuma went to visit Fenech at Portomaso and told him he was scared.

Fenech told him there was no need to worry.

Tracking Daphne

9.30am Arnaud asks Theuma what car Degiorgio was driving when they met at Busy Bee.

Theuma says he has no idea. He recalls going to the Bidnija vantage point with Aldred Degiorgio in a wine-coloured car one day.

After that, Fenech kept pressing Theuma to go ahead with Daphne's murder, claiming she was going to be releasing information.

"He used to call me every two days and I would go to Alfred who would tell me to keep away from the (Marsa) potato shed."

Degiorgio told Theuma they were having trouble tracking Caruana Galizia's whereabouts.

Theuma says Fenech told him that Caruana Galziia used to frequent a cafe in Naxxar as well as a Rabat restaurant.

'Fenech told me to go ahead'

9.20am Theuma was given a tour of Castille, had an espresso, took a photo with Schembri and with a Dom Mintoff portrait.

"Then he told me I had a job 'over there, look.' I was shown a building through the window. I went to that place next day. I met Tony Muscat. I told them I couldn’t report for work because I had a taxi to operate. I received cheques four or five times."

A few days later, Alfred Degiorgio and Theuma met again at Busy Bee. That was when he put the €150,000 price tag.

This happened before the 2017 election was called.

After the second meeting, he informed Yorgen Fenech about the price.

"I will speak to you," Fenech reportedly told Theuma.

Meanwhile, an election was called. Theuma handled illegal bets. Fenech gambled €50,000 on a Labour victory.

After the result was announced, Fenech called Theuma to tell him to "go ahead".

Theuma recalls something: "Hang on. After the price was agreed, Yorgen told me to keep things on hold." He informed Degiorgio and paid him €2,000 from his own pocket not to lose face.

He says he went to Fenech with €300,000 in cash for his election bet winnings.

Some time later, Theuma drove Fenech to the airport. The businessman picked up a brown pouch from his car and told him it was the money for the hit.

There was €150,000 in the pouch - the next day he handed €30,000 to Alfred Degiorgio.

Daphne was going to write a story

9.10am Theuma repeats the story he narrated in the case against Yorgen Fenech. He said some three weeks before the 2017 elections was announced he received a call from Fenech to meet near Blue Elephant restaurant.

Fenech asked him if he knew George Degiorgio and proceeded to say he wanted to kill Caruana Galizia because she was going to write something about his uncle Ray.

Theuma says he called Darren Debono (It-Topo) to get the number and eventually got hold of Alfred Degiorgio.

The two met at Busy Bee in Msida. The deposit for the crime was €30,000, forfeitable if the hit was called off.

The next day Sandro Craus from the Office of the Prime Minister called telling him he was going to schedule a meeting with Keith Schembri at Castille.

Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech.

Melvin Theuma called in

10am Melvin Theuma is asked into the court room. It is the first time that he is being called to testify in this particular case.

He must first explain how he was handed a presidential pardon to testify in this case. Theuma says he was arrested in November 2019 and he asked to speak to Inspector Keith Arnaud, who told him to engage a lawyer.

After he engaged two lawyers, he requested a pardon to tell all in connection with Caruana Galizia's case.

He is told to give his account in the journalist's murder. Theuma sounds hoarse. Magistrate tells him to rest.

Witness steps down

8.55am There is tension in the court room between the prosecution and the defence which objects to the line of questioning. The magistrate steps in.

The woman says there are two cars in her name, one of which is garaged at a friend's.

"Who is this friend," the police ask.

"I don't know. My husband would know," Bugeja replies.

"What's the car number?"

Bugeja: "I don't know if off hand."

We're still trying to understand the context behind this witness who steps off the podium.

A car registered in a stranger's name

8.45am Witness Josephine Bugeja takes the witness stand. She is asked to explain what the police asked her about a particular car.

She says the car was registered in her name but she had no clue who was using it.

The police ask her if she recognises anyone in the room. The accused are asked to lower their masks. The woman does not recognise anyone.

"This man was a friend of my husband. I recall this man was a dealer. My husband told me so."

Police: "When was this?"

Bugeja: "A year ago or so."

Police: "So you knew he was a dealer and yet you don't know his name".

Bugeja: "No I don't. My husband and I were having a coffee at Buġibba and this guy was there too. That was when husband told me to register the car in my name."

8.35am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. Muscat, known as Il-Koħħu, is expected to be the main witness in Thursday's hearing. We are in hall 22, amid the usual tight security.

Adrian and Robert Agius have just walked into the court room. George Degiorgio is seen speaking to his lawyer.

Who's who

You'll likely hear many names today as this complex case unfolds. Here are some of the key courtroom players.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

Vince Muscat has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness.

Alfred Degiorgio along with his brother George and Muscat are accused of planting and detonating the bomb;

Businessman Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the Caruana Galizia plot.

Taxi driver Melvin Theuma has admitted being the middleman between the killers and Fenech and has been granted a pardon in exchange for evidence.

William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.

Marc Sant is representing Muscat.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia represent the Caruana Galizia family.