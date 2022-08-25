The compilation of evidence against a Marsaxlokk priest accused of defrauding his parishioners out of hundreds of thousands of euro in donations has resumed.

Witnesses are expected to take the stand on Thursday to testify against Fr Luke Seguna, who denies charges of money laundering and misappropriation.

The court is also expected to decide on a bail request for the 39-year-old, who claims the payments were made to him personally. The prosecution says he misappropriated some €500,000 donated by 150 parishioners over a 10-year span and that the money was intended for the Church.

A previous hearing heard how he amassed a collection of five motorbikes and two cars, held money in 10 bank accounts and spent almost €150,000 on three websites.

LIVE BLOG

Magistrate deliberates

10.21am The magistrate has heard enough and says that she will deliver a decision on this shortly. She retires to her chambers, while all parties wait.

Seguna, all in black and wearing his collar, sits silently.

'Even Melvin Theuma testified in court'

10.18am The Attorney General lawyer suggests that witnesses may testify via video conference. They have what he terms as “biza’ reverenzjali “ (reverential fear) and may be intimidated by the presence of the priest. Xuereb promptly rebuts “I know that comparisons are odious but even Melvin Theuma never testified via video conference but always in open court.”

'My life has ended'

10.16am Seguna's lawyer is talking about the impact of the case on his client. He quotes his client as saying: "My life has ended.” Xuereb turned to the priest and told him, “may I borrow your own words on this?” And those words were “hajti spiccat”(my life has ended).

Media leaks

10.11am The defence and the Attorney General lawyers are arguing about alleged media leaks linked to this case. "It is dutiful to point out that in defence ‘s application they implied that the prosecution, as public officers, may have divulged information to the media," Zammit says. No-one specifies what leaks or reports they are referring to.

Attorney General lawyers protest

10.08am Attorney General lawyer Andrea Zammit says that the defence request for the witnesses to be heard in secret is not based on legal principles. The principle of open justice does not make a person immune to reporting or restrictions on reporting. Zammit cites from reporting guidelines that it’s not appropriate to limit reporting on the basis of a defendant’s feelings or to avoid embarrassment.

Defence wants witnesses to be heard privately

10.04am The defence asks the court to allow witnesses to be allowed to testify 'behind closed doors', ie not in public.

Xuereb gives a few reasons for this application. He says the defence has "reservations" about media reports. He says the witnesses are people who are not used to court. Allowing them to testify in private would allow them to testify freely, he argues.

"Some are saying that this is a crusade against this clergy man," Xuereb says.

Objection to Parte Civile request

10.01am Lawyer Stefano Filletti is joining today as parte civile representing the Curia, who want to join the case as an injured party. The defence, through lawyer Matthew Xuereb is objecting to that application.

[We reported this move by the church earlier this week. You can read the report in full here]

Priest arrives

9.59am Seguna has just walked in and takes his place in the dock. His family are seated right behind him.

Case called

9.53am Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras has called the case. There's no sign of Seguna yet but his relatives are waiting.