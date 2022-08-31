The compilation of evidence against a priest accused of money laundering and misappropriation continues on Wednesday.

Fr Luke Seguna, the parish priest of Marsaxlokk, denies swindling 150 parishioners of some €500,000 given to him over a 10-year span, claiming the payments were made to him personally.

In a previous sitting, some 17 people described handing over money to him. Some said the funds were meant to be spent on the parish while others said the money was for the priest himself.

More witnesses are expected to testify in court on Wednesday.

Seguna had hundreds of thousands of euro deposited in various bank accounts and amassed a collection of five motorbikes and two cars, despite earning a relatively small salary as a priest.

He is also understood to have spent around €150,000 on porn websites.

LIVE BLOG

'I trusted the priest'

1.10pm The witness recognises a cheque for €30 dated 2017 she had handed over written out to the Marsaxlokk parish. She explains that she regularly handed out donations “for the needs of the parish.” She identifies another cheque for 120 euros. “This was for the arbural. The signature is mine 100%. Donations for the church.”

The parish priest fixed the bell tower and the windows in 2020. Her family had sponsored a window. On that occasion, she had issued a cheque in her name. Asked how she knows the money was used for the window, she says the priest had made an announcement at the altar, and she approached him afterwards to donate.

"I trusted the priest. And besides, when I looked up at the bell tower the works appeared done," she replies.

'Have you been approached?'

1.02pm Maria Carmela Pulis, a Marsaxlokk parishioner, testifies about a €120 donation she gave to the priest. It followed his appeal for parishioners to give a €10 monthly donation after funds fizzled out during COVID-19.

The first question to the witness causes a bit of an uproar in court. The prosecution lawyer Bonett Sladden asks her if she was approached by anyone before testifying in court. The defence pounces: "What are you implying?"

After a row between the pair, the magistrate restores calm, telling them both to be quiet and speak in turns.

No red flags

12.51pm Notary Anthony Abela is next on the stand. He is the father of the notary that signed the deed for the Paola garage we heard about earlier. He identifies Fr Luke who “worked hard for six years at Rabat” [before Marsaxlokk, Seguna served in the Rabat parish].

The witness shows the court a copy of the deed and a letter showing the loan Seguna was given from the Curia. Abela says there were no red flags during the notarial checks.

Fiat 500

12.46pm Morgan Gonzales, a French national, appears next to tell the court he sold his Fiat 500 to Seguna. Gonzales bought the car for €4,000 in June 2021 and sold it to the priest for €5,000 cash in February 2022.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb questions this. "Are you sure, because cars normally decrease in value?".

"Yes," the witness replies.

A Paola garage

12.43pm Neil Anthony Borg is the next witness. He and the priest have "friends in common", he tells the court. He sold him a garage in Paola for €34,000 on 28 December last year and presents the final deed of sale to the court, signed before notary Sam Abela. Seguna paid by cheque.

Honda motorbike

12.35pm Up next is Sergio Polidano, an air conditioning technician, who sold a second-hand Honda C70 motorbike to the priest for €700. Seguna paid for the motorcycle with cash on 30 July 2020.

Loan from the Curia

12.33pm The defence says the Landrover was purchased with two financing loans. One from a bank, the other from the Curia. But the witness is not sure and could not confirm this.

Land Rover for €28,990

12.25pm Dylan Gerada, a former car importer, takes the stand. He tells the court that the priest bought a second-hand black Land Rover Defender from him for €28,990, including extras and insurance. He presents the court with an invoice issued to the priest. It shows Seguna's signature next to a seller's note that says "paid in full". The payment was partly made in four cheques. He paid a deposit on order and settled the balance in full later.

Inspector takes stand

12.21pm Police inspector Lianne Bonello is the first person to take the witness stand today. She’s from the anti-money laundering squad. But today she will only be exhibiting Seguna’s passport and ID card. She will continue next time.

Fr Luke in the dock

12.14pm The defendant, Fr Luke Seguna, is in the dock as the case against him continues. He is represented by lawyers Jose Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera.

Attorney General lawyers prosecuting the case are Andrea Zammit and Ramon Bonett Sladden. Inspector Lianne Bonello is also prosecuting.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Malta also has a lawyer following proceedings, Stefano Filletti.

Seguna's parents and other relatives are here to support the priest, who denies charges of money laundering and misappropriation.

We're just waiting for magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, who has had a packed schedule all morning.