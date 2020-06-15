The man accused of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is back in court on Monday, as the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech resumes.

One of Fenech's business associates, Johann Cremona, is due to testify.

The sitting is scheduled to begin at 10am.

Who are the lawyers?

10.03am Apart from Caruana Curran, Yorgen Fenech also has Marion Camilleri on his legal team.

Inspector Keith Arnaud is prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Peter Caruana Galizia are appearing on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family.

Pandemic protocols

10am Magistrate Rachel Montebello has retired to her chambers while court officials wipe down surfaces with disinfectant. There's no more seating available - social distancing rules mean the courtroom has quickly reached capacity.

Fenech uses the moment to have quick word with one of his lawyers, Gianluca Caruana Curran.

What to expect

9.54am Cremona is expected to be summoned to the witness stand. The prosecution will ask questions first. Lawyers representing the Caruana Galizia family will also have the opportunity to question him.

Yorgen Fenech's defence lawyers will then get the opportunity to question the witness - though they may also opt to reserve questions for a later stage.

Armed guards are keeping watch and the man in the dock, Yorgen Fenech, has just entered the court room. His wife is present, as are two of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters.

Who is Johann Cremona?

9.50am Cremona is a business associate of Yorgen Fenech’s, with ties to the gaming sector.

His name appeared in the ICIJ’s Paradise Papers data leak, which linked him to three companies – Classic Gaming Company Ltd, The Betting Company Ltd and Best Play Gaming Ltd – and an address in Qormi.

Cremona’s name has repeatedly cropped up in murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s testimony. Theuma has said he would spend entire days with Cremona, as he worried about the murder investigation closing in on him.

Theuma has also testified that Cremona had paid him a visit in 2018 related to the murder. He was accompanied by a ‘Kenneth from Castille’.

Cremona was also allegedly one of two men – the other being Fenech – who promised to forewarn him about places which were to be searched by police when they raided him. Cremona allegedly told Theuma that police inspector Raymond Aquilina would be the one leading the investigation.