Yorgen Fenech is back in court on Thursday five weeks after he was again denied bail in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Melvin Theuma, the murder middleman who was given a state pardon to reveal all, is expected to testify.

Last month's case heard a series of harrowing accounts of firefighters who were called to the scene shortly after 3pm on October 16, 2017, when the bomb went off.

Thursday's hearing takes place after hitman Vince Muscat pleaded guilty to the murder. In two disturbing testimonies, he chronicled the plot to kill the journalist.

11.20am Yorgen Fenech is escorted into the court room. An armed guard sits on either side.

His wife and Caruana Galizia's sisters are are also present in the court room.

11.05am Lawyers representing the defence and the victim's family have gathered in Hall 20 of the court room.

Police investigators Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra have walked into the rather crowded court room.

The magistrate has allocated four hours for the sitting, but we never know how the case will proceed or if any of the testimonies will be heard behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the magistrate is listening to another case concerning a string of thefts.

10.55am Good morning and welcome to our live report from the court rooms in Valletta.

Thursday's testimony, comes two days after Vince Muscat said the assassins had started working on a plan to gun Caruana Galizia down using an AK47 rifle two years before they eventually assassinated her as part of a separate murder plot.

What happened last time?

Magistrate Rachel Montebello took half an hour to dismiss Fenech's bail request, saying the fear of absconding persists and investigations were still ongoing...

... But she also ordered police to summon as witnesses those individuals they say they are speaking to;

Firefighters described the horrific scene as they reached Bidnija that October afternoon;

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: The only man who has confessed to his role in the murder;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia and Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.