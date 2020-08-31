The compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder suspect Yorgen Fenech resumes on Monday.

Fenech is charged with conspiring to murder the journalist in a car bomb outside her home in October 2017. He was arrested on board his yacht on November 20 after it was intercepted by the Armed Forces of Malta as it left the Portomaso marina.

'Orchestrated campaign to silence us,' parte civile lawyer argues

12.05pm Parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi stands up. He says that parte civile only has a standing at this stage of the proceedings, and therefore every time it is halted or blocked, the rights of the victim's family will suffer.

Azzopardi says there is an orchestrated campaign to hinder and silence the victim's legal team.

He asks for court protection so as to be able to continue with its job. He says that the AG and parte civile team filed a joint note earlier this morning. They have similar but not identical aims, he explains.

Who has access to accused's phone?

11.58am Inspector Zahra wants to clarify something. He says Fenech's phone is in the hands of Europol experts at The Hague. The prosecution only has a copy of the data.

The copies of the phone data were only exclusively held by units of police and task force working on the murder probe and other relevant crimes, and no one else, Zahra stresses.

He categorically denies giving access to such data to parte civile lawyers.

Fenech's wife takes the stand

11.53am Yorgen Fenech's Marie has been called to the stand and asked to confirm the incident.

She says that last Friday at 2.30pm she found call from her husband’s mobile phone number.

"It was a missed call. I was driving. After some half hour I called back and it was not in a position to respond," she explains.

She says that she called the lawyers and then filed a police report.

The magistrate gives the prosecution until tomorrow morning to file its reply.

'Cancel all procedures'

11.50am Mercieca has one final word. The defence is asking for cancellation of all procedures so far, because they are in breach of the accused’s rights. The defence asks for a constitutional reference.

Galea Farrugia says he will reply in writing.

He tells defence to attach the mentioned Facebook posts to their application so that prosecution may reply accordingly.

Defence 'hindered'

11.45am Mercieca stands up to say that the accused is being hindered in his defence so that evidence admissible at trial stage may be checked/controlled by the defence.

As the lawyer is about to continue, the magistrate interrupts. She says that such arguments should have been written in an application rather than minuted in court.

“Don’t use court minutes to make such arguments,” the magistrate says, and asks Mercieca to keep his intervention brief.

Mercieca says it appears that Facebook posts uploaded by parte civile lawyers and third parties show they have access to a volume of evidence which the defence do not.

A phonecall on Friday afternoon

11.35am Last Friday at 2.30pm Yorgen Fenech's wife, got a call from her husband's phone number, currently seized by police and exhibited in the records of the magisterial inquiry.

The magistrate is minuting this fact. She is told that a police report has been filed at the Sliema police station.

The defence declares that a denial of access to Fenech's phone under such circumstances, when third parties have access and they do not, violates the accused’s rights.

Fenech's phone

11.32am The defence team want to rebut what was said in last sitting.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca say that it appears that parte civile lawyers and certain local media have access to Yorgen Fenech's mobile phone. And yet, until today, the defence team have no access to his phone.

Mercieca asks the court to refer the matter to the first hall, civil court for any constitutional remedy.

Off we go

11.30am The magistrate takes her place.

First witness is inspector Kurt Zahra who informs the court that his cross examination will continue and that the victim's son Matthew Caruana Galizia will also testify.

Fenech enters court room

11.05am Yorgen Fenech has entered the court room, escorted by security guards. Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran has a quiet word with him.

Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia and Nadia Attard from the AG's office enter the hall. They will be assisting the prosecution.

We're still waiting for magistrate Rachel Montebello to take her place.

Good morning

10.55am Witnesses and family members of both the accused and the victim are gathering in the court room. We're informed that inspector Zahra is expected to continue giving details of November's interrogation.

Details of an interrogation

During the last sitting, police inspector Kurt Zahra revealed details of Fenech’s police interrogation following his arrest in November. The businessman had claimed that:

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri wanted to murder Caruana Galizia;

Schembri allegedly paid murder middleman Melvin Theuma €85,000;

After the murder, three men knew of Fenech’s involvement: Joseph Muscat, family doctor Adrian Vella and Fenech business associate Johann Cremona;

Schembri called Fenech ‘some 30 times’ on the day of Theuma’s arrest;

Schembri wanted to help him escape from the country;

Muscat also warned him about a police raid on Theuma and asked if he “trusted” the taxi driver.

Both Schembri and Muscat have denied the claims.