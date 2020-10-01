The man charged with being the mastermind of Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination in October 2017 is back in court on Thursday for his compilation of evidence.

Journalists ordered out

12.40pm Lawyer says there is evidence of Melvin Theuma talking about bail, money being handed to the Degiorgios, and so on.

Magistrate points out that some of the persons mentioned are not involved in the proceedings and orders that such persons are not mentioned in open court.

Journalists are asked to leave the room while the defence explains to the court why they are asking for data preservation about individuals who have not been named in open court.

'Evidence will vanish'

12.30pm Mercieca says the court has a duty to preserve evidence as laid down by the law. Both AG and defence have a right to this and it applies to Yorgen Fenech like all other persons accused, he says.

The lawyer says the magisterial inquiry into the murder has been concluded for months.

"We want it to be presented in evidence, together with call profiles and data about persons mentioned in our note."

The defence team is not asking for disclosure but the inquiry needs to be presented.

Mercieca says service providers keep data for 12 months and therefore some of it will be deleted in a few weeks' time.

"So evidence will vanish! Hence the urgency of Yorgen Fenech's request."

Background: In a nutshell, the defence teams wants access to the call data of a number of potential witnesses over the last 12 months.

Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech pictured outside court.

Former colleagues spar

12.25pm Court is back in session. Lawyer Charles Mercieca is the first to speak.

He says the defence wishes to hear the AG first about Fenech's request for even evidence. He also wants to know whether the police inspectors hold the same position as AG in "objecting to it".

Galea Farrugia from the AG's office promptly rebuts: “The party which makes the request goes first. That’s the normal procedure. We’re not inventing procedure here.”

Mercieca addresses certain arguments made in the Attorney General's reply. He recalls that he had previously worked in the AG's office and is perplexed with certain arguments made.

"It seems everybody must agree with AG because he is the AG," Mercieca says.

That remark elicits a loud objection by Galea Farrugia who is promptly silenced by the court.

These two men were colleagues until a few months ago.

Preservation of data

12pm The case finally starts. The magistrate wishes to hear submissions about the preservation of data of individuals mentioned in the defence application.

Defence and prosecution say they have not been notified about the application filed on behalf of Melvin Theuma's relatives.

The court allows them to see the documents to get an idea.

The magistrate has retired to the chambers for the time being.

Good morning

11.30am Yorgen Fenech has just been escorted into the court room, amid the usual tight security. Among those present are two of Caruana Galizia's sisters as well as Peter Caruana Galizia.

We understand Thursday's case will see legal submissions by the businessman's team.

The last sitting

The last compilation of evidence took place on August 31. These were the more salient points of that particular sitting:

A day after Caruana Galizia’s murder, middleman Melvin Theuma went to Fenech’s apartment and saw a group of persons gathered around a table. Among them was Electrogas director Turab Musayev;

Fenech had sent messages to relatives asking them to take care of his children, shortly before he was arrested on board his boat;

Fenech claimed he had paid so much money to Theuma, that once Keith Schembri offered him money to hand over to the murder middleman;

A homicide inspector said former prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by investigators working on the murder case while under caution;

Fenech told interrogators that himself, Muscat and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri were “like brothers”;

Inspector confirmed that police were investigating an alleged attempt Fenech made to procure cyanide;

Fenech’s wife told the court she found a missed call on her phone from her husband’s mobile phone number just days before the sitting;

Defence lawyers requested bail for their client, but the court turned it down the next day.

Clockwise: Yorgen Fenech, Melvin Theuma and Keith Schembri have been among the protagonists in the murder case.

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: the businessman charged with being the mastermind behind the murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Schembri: the OPM's former chief of staff;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.