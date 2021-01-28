Yorgen Fenech is back in court for his compilation of evidence connected with Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

The businessman has been charged with complicity in the 2017 murder in a case which has whipped up intrigue, drama and legal wrangling.

The court recently cleared self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma to continue testifying following his stabbing at his home in Swieqi last July.

Fenech's chats with uncle

9.55am Azzopardi refers to Arnaud's December 2019 testimony when the police inspector said the police were afraid that Fenech might attempt to leave Malta.

The lawyer asks Arnaud to read the communication that the accused had with his uncle Ray Fenech on the eve of his arrest.

Ray Fenech had sent him chat links on events taking place in the country at the time. There was a reference to then prime minister Joseph Muscat making a speech about a pardon.

Stuck in traffic

9.48am The magistrate takes her place and we're off.

We are prepared for Matthew Caruana Galizia to testify but he's caught in traffic, Keith Arnaud and Jason Azzopardi inform the court.

So until he arrives, Azzopardi says he has some questions for Arnaud.

But before that, defence lawyer Charles Mercieca asks about a request for cross examination.

Defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran points out that if questions refer to matters heard behind close doors, then the court must exercise caution.

"You're right," the magistrate replies.

Chat with lawyers

9.45am Fenech stands up and approaches his lawyers. They are engaging in a private chat.

Meanwhile, relative of Caruana Galizia's family have settled into the court room.

Good morning

9.30am We're in hall 9 as witnesses and family members start to gather. Fenech has just been escorted in. There are five guards in the court room and another two outside.

Lead investigator Keith Arnaud is present after his absence from court last week.

The magistrate has allocated more than three and a half hours for Thursday's sitting. But you never know.

Who are the main players?

Yorgen Fenech: the businessman accused of being the mastermind behind the murder;

Melvin Theuma: the self-confessed middleman in the murder;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators;

Keith Schembri: the OPM's former chief of staff;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: the lawyers appearing on Fenech’s behalf;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: the lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia: representing the AG’s office and assisting the prosecution.