The court on Tuesday banned the reporting of testimony by a team of psychiatrists appointed to analyse the mental state of the middleman involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello said she was taking the decision to protect the lives of people who were being analysed.

Melvin Theuma was found in critical condition after a stabbing incident at his home in Swieqi last July. The man who was given a presidential pardon to reveal all has since been absent from the witness stand.

Theuma, a taxi driver, claims he received money from Yorgen Fenech to give to the three alleged hitmen to kill Caruana Galizia.

The decision was taken during a short compilation of evidence sitting related to Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Court expert Alvin Cardona presented Europol data which the defence had objected to in a previous session. The data is also expected to be handed over to the public inquiry probing the murder.

The court expert had also been tasked with copying data from a laptop belonging to Theuma and his family members. That device currently forms part of a separate money laundering inquiry, led by magistrate Gabriella Vella. The expert reported that his request was turned down.

Meanwhile Kenneth Camilleri from the Asset Recovery Bureau also presented data and reports to the court.

The two main prosecuting officers - Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra - were absent from the court room because of COVID-19 prevention quarantine.

As it happened:

Case adjourned

10.45am That's one of the shortest sittings in this case. The next sittings have been scheduled for January 28 and February 2.

No questions for the witness

10.40am Kenneth Camilleri from Asset Recovery Bureau takes the stand. Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri requests that information on the accused’s assets be kept under wraps.

He presents a list but neither the defence nor parte civile lawyers have any questions for the witness.

Drive, report presented

10.35am The psychiatrists give their testimony and hand in a report.

Court expert Alvin Cardona takes the oath, presents three copies of a hard drive. He also presents a report.

We're informed he has also presented Europol data.

Ban on reporting testimony

10.25am Experts Jean Pierre Giorgio, George Debono and Ethel Felice take the oath.

But the court orders a ban on their testimony saying it needs to protect the life of the person they are reporting about.

Journalists may remain inside the courtroom but cannot report what the experts are saying.

Session starts

10.20am Off we go. The magistrate takes her place.

She confirms that the two inspectors - Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra - are indisposed. Inspector Shaun Pawney will take over their duties.

First to the stand are psychiatric experts who are expected to determine whether Theuma is fit to continue testifying.

Background: Theuma was involved in a stabbing incident at his home in Swieqi last July, which left him fighting for his life.

The scene of the incident in Swieqi last July. The scene of the incident in Swieqi last July.

Fenech escorted in

10.10am We are in Hall 22. Heavily armed prison guards file in and so does Yorgen Fenech. Wearing a dark grey suit, the businessman has a word with his lawyers.

Meanwhile, three guards take a seat right behind the dock where he sits.

Good morning

10.05am Parties, including family members of Caruana Galizia and Fenech, are gathering in the court room. Also present is Alvin Cardona, who was tasked to copy recordings, including the Europol data, which so far has not been presented in court.

In a previous sitting, he had that data ready but defence lawyers had objected to it being handed over to the court.

What happened last time?

In the last court sitting on December 28 the court ordered the prosecution to disclose information to Fenech's lawyers about four particular phone calls made ahead of his arrest.

The police had argued that the calls concerned middleman Melvin Theuma and were not relevant to Fenech.

The court also turned down a defence request to summon a Malta Security Service representative to testify about surveillance they conducted about the case.

Who are the main players?

Let's take a look at the key figures in this complex case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock: Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a childhood friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Lawrence Cutajar: the former police commissioner;

Kenneth Camilleri: a member of Joseph Muscat's security detail;

Johann Cremona: a business associate of Yorgen Fenech's.

Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja): a friend of Lawrence Cutajar and Melvin Theuma;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Nadia Attard: representing the attorney general's office and assisting the prosecution.