The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech over money laundering charges begins on Monday.

Five people in all are accused with financial crime linked to Maltese gaming company Glimmer Limited.

'Tony Gozo'

09.12am Anthony P Farrugia and Patrick Demanuele are also mentioned. Both face related charges.

Anthony Farrugia was saved as “Tony Gozo.” The chats took place in April 2019 and September 2019. Others were identified between February and October. There were also chats on another messaging app, Signal.

Extracts of the chat

09.07am The inspector reads out extracts of the chats.

Fenech was the first to send a message and the other party replies.

Fenech: “Did that one win those monies?”

Third party: “Yes”

Fenech: “No need for withdrawal today. He needs to win the money today!”

Third party: “Nicholas Cachia?”

Fenech: “Yes”

The conversation continues: “The money added we’ll mark as deposits not bonus.”

Cachia. who is one of the five also charged in connection with this case, had €200 on his account at that stage.

It's a bit tricky to follow, but in a nutshell, the chats seemed to indicate a plan to give a win to someone.

WhatsApp chats

09.05am Inspector Brian Camilleri takes the witness stand. He refers to WhatsApp chats dating back to November 2019 between Yorgen Fenech and a third party. The chats led to suspicion about plans for criminal activity involving Fenech and the third party. He presents a copy of the chats to the court.

Behind closed doors

09.04am The Attorney General asks the next testimony to be heard behind closed doors. They don’t want details of ongoing investigations to be divulged. But the magistrate, on the suggestion of the defence, says that testimony is to be heard in public. Certain details will be omitted.

Recusal turned down

08.58am After hearing the arguments, the magistrate delivers a decree. She turns the request down.

Recusal request

08.55am We're starting with a request from Yorgen Fenech for the recusal of the sitting magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The Attorney General objected, saying the request was "unfounded".

Fenech's lawyer Charles Merceica refers to a media report and cites other instances where members of judiciary upheld recusal requests for similar “familiarity”.