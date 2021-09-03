Yorgen Fenech returns to court on Friday, to face charges of having bought guns and grenades on the dark web.

Prosecutors say they have evidence that Fenech made enquiries about buying a Glock pistol and silences, Scorpion rifles, two grenades and 800 rounds of ammunition from black market dealers online, and paid for those items using cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

There is no evidence that the weapons ever reached Malta.

Fenech is also alleged to have ordered a highly toxic substance – potassium cyanide – online.

He is alleged to have made these orders in 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned in the case late last month. Fenech is also pleading not guilty to complicity in the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Live blog

Case to be heard behind closed doors

9.23am Magistrate Lia takes note of that request, and says that in view of the sensitivity of the case, she will uphold it.

That means everybody – including us – must leave the courtroom.

Proceedings will continue in private.

Prosecutors want case heard behind closed doors

9.22am An unexpected request by the prosecution: they want case to be heard completely behind closed doors.

Prosecutors argue that they need this to happen because investigations still ongoing and some key witnesses have yet to testify.

The defence does not object to that request.

The ball is now in the court’s…. court.

Court in session

9.19am Magistrate Nadine Lia takes her place at the bench, and the court hearing can begin.

Lawyers in court

9.12am Inspectors Omar Zammit and Geoffrey Cutajar will be prosecuting this case, and they’re in court.

Fenech’s lawyers Charles Mercieca, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri are here too.

Will magistrate abstain?

9.08am The court, which will be led by magistrate Nadine Lia, is due to start hearing the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech over his alleged importation of weapons.

But there is a good chance that the magistrate will sit this one out: Lia, who is the daughter-in-law of the lawyer who represents the Labour Party and Joseph Muscat, has abstained on every other occasion when she has been drawn to preside over a case related to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Welcome

9.04am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts this morning.