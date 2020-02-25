The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is today broadcasting live the world premiere of choreographer Cathy Marston’s first work for The Royal Opera Ballet Main Stage, The Cellist, alongside a revival of Jerome Robbins’s timeless classic of pure dance.

Marston was previously an associate artist of the Royal Opera House and director of Bern Ballett, and is much in demand also internationally. During her tenure as associate artist, Marston’s signature emerged, as she sought movement-based forms for telling stories, emotions and ideas. The inspiration for her first work for The Royal Ballet Main Stage is the life and career of cellist Jacqueline du Pré.

Robbins’s elegant and elegiac classic forms the first part of the programme. This exercise in pure dance for five couples, set to music by Chopin, is considered a masterpiece of subtlety and invention.

A new work by Liam Scarlett, The Royal Ballet’s artist-in-residence, provides the second part of the programme, Dances at a Gathering.

This contemporary performance will be broadcast live at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s today at 8.15pm, with an encore on Sunday at 4pm. For tickets, visit www.edencinemas.com.mt.