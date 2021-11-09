Online casinos have gained a lot of ground over their brick-and-mortar counterpart – online gaming has the upper hand in that it is more vibrant, offers more choice and bonuses, and can be enjoyed on the go or from the comfort of a home sofa.

That said, online casinos don’t replicate the glamorous feel that a real casino has.

But that was then – the now is that players can enjoy the glitz and colour of live casinos – or as they are known in Finnish, live kasinot – online. Without having to put on an evening suit or dress. Without having to drive or get a taxi. And with all the thrills that a live casino can offer.

Thanks to the internet and advanced technology – such as live streaming and, in some cases, even virtual reality – many online casinos now offer live casinos where players have a variety of table games which they can join in real time and with a real dealer. This translates into a high level of authenticity, as if players were at a land-based casino. Moreover, in reputable live casinos, dealers are fully-trained professionals – which means that they will conduct a game property and professionally.

And to add to player engagement, a lot of online live casinos also pack a live chat feature – this enables players to interact not just with the dealer, but also with the rest of the players if they want. This creates a personal connection and adds to a player’s enjoyment.

Another advantage of live casinos is the sheer variety of tables they offer – and some casinos even offer a range of tables with different language options, where dealers speak English, Finnish, Swedish, Italian, French and other foreign languages.

And while in brick-and-mortar casinos, players often have to wait for a vacant seat at a table, in live casinos, players can start playing immediately. Because online live casinos offer a large number of table games with various hosts, players can just join and start playing their favourite poker, blackjack, roulette or other casino games, with betting limits that range from low limits to high-rollers and VIP tables, dedicated to those players who are willing to make riskier bets.

Players can enjoy this and more any time and from the comfort of their home or, when using a mobile device, while on the go. So even if players are not physically present at a brick-and-mortar casino, they can still enjoy a genuine experience.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.