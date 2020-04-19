One patient has tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Sunday.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 472, of which 306 are active.

A total 787 swabs were carried out overnight, bringing the total number to 2,442.

Gauci said another 19 people - 14 men and five women - have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 118. Three have died and two are in intensive care.

Five of them are in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s, and one in her 80s. One of them had been recovered.

The positive case is a 29-year-old Serbian woman working in Malta.

Gauci urged people to continue following the social distancing measures saying the low number of cases were due to them.

She said that when the health authorities confirmed that figures had stabilised, measures would start to be reduced gradually. The situation would also be monitored and would go back to any measures reduced if numbers started to go up again.

