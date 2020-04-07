It's been one month since Malta reported its first COVID-19 case. Boris Johnson is in intensive care as the world tries to grapple with the virus.

Health minister to give press conference at 11am

10.10am Chris Fearne will be speaking to the press shortly. We will be updating you as it happens.

Increased health testing

10.05am Health Minister Chris Fearne said there is increased testing for healthcare staff. Those at Mater Dei hospital call 2545 1111; those in primary care and other hospitals call 2364 5002.

Attention: Maltese nationals currently abroad

9.55am The Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a statement urging Maltese nationals currently abroad to make their way to Malta by no later than Sunday April 12 via London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main, by making use of any available commercial flights.

The flight itinerary together with a copy of the passport bio page are to be sent to sitcen.mfea@gov.mt for reservation of repatriation flights from London Heathrow or Frankfurt Main.

Persons who choose to remain abroad after Sunday will remain at their own risk.

The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs said it cannot guarantee repatriation after this date.

This also applies to third country nationals in possession of a valid Maltese residence permit. For reservation of repatriation flights, a copy of the passport and residence card is to be submitted together with the flight itinerary on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.

Persons who are unable to travel because of imposed lockdowns are to inform the ministry on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt.

Those who have are already registered with the ministry are also urged to send an email with an update of their current status.

The ministry can be reached by phone on 00356 2204 2200. Reservations for repatriation flights will only be accepted by email.

Around the world

9.40am China reports no deaths for the first time since the crisis began;

Italy announced 3,599 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest daily increase in around three weeks. Spain confirmed 4,273 new cases, suggesting a downward trend in two of Europe’s hardest-hit countries;

241 people have so far tested positive for coronavirus in Malta, of whom five have already recovered;

The virus has killed more than 10,500 people in the United States, nearly half of them in New York;

Spain is to roll out a universal basic income “as soon as possible” to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. It is the first country in Europe to do so.

The New Zealand health minister has called himself an "idiot" for going to beach during lockdown.

Boris Johnson spends the night in ITU

9.30am British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. He was moved as a precaution so he could be close to a ventilator.

World leaders have lined up to wish the British prime minister a speedy recovery.