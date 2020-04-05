There were 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Malta to 227, Public Health Superintendent Chairmaine Gauci said on Sunday

All Sunday's cases were locally transmitted.

She said that 656 swabs were carried out overnight bringing the total number of swabs up to 10,358.

One case detected on Sunday was of a 86-year-old woman.

Gauci said all 14 patients are in good condition.

Of the 14 cases, 11 were male and 3 female.

The Superintendent said three patients are still in intensive care, with one of them still in critical condition.

Four patients are being kept at various wards in Mater Dei, 20 at St Thomas hospital, eight patients at Boffa hospital and one at Mount Carmel.

She urged anyone with even mild respiratory symptoms or unexplained diarrhoea to get in contact with the health authorities so an assessment could be carried out.

"It is important not to go out, stay home to reduce the chance of encountering the virus. Only go out when it is necessary," Gauci urged.

Gauci said anyone who thought they fell in the vulnerable category and had not yet received a letter from the authorities should get in touch on the COVID helpline.

Replying to questions, Gauci said the reproductive rate of the virus in Malta was 1.5, but this number changed daily.

The Superintendent said it was too early to establish when the virus would peak and restrictions on movements could be lifted.

She said the peak could only considered to have passed once there was a sustained decrease in transmissions.

At the moment, cases are increasing as expected, she said.

On Prime Minister Robert Abela's declaration on Sunday that he wanted people to be able to enjoy there summer, Gauci said this all depended on the public's cooperation with the containment measures.

"The more the public cooperate, the more we can control the virus," she said, again stressing the mantra that people should "Stay in, stay safe".

Gauci confirmed that a risk assessment was taking place at the Hal Far open centre as more cases had been detected there.

On the possibility of testing for coronavirus immunity, Gauci said antibodies took between six to eight weeks to be detected.

Any such study into immunity would need to be timed accordingly, she said.

Video of press conference below: